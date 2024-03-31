Warrior my substack subscriber shows video that looks like charges being set off along the Baltimore Bridge as the ship hit the bridge...you decide...how does this look to you? is this really TERROR
I am thinking this has TERROR links to it and we need more answers; this was either pure ineptness, incompetence which I cannot believe on this scale, or it was a deliberate planned casualty event
0_Baltimore Bridge Sabotaged.mp4 - pCloud
(100) General Mike Flynn EXCLUSIVE: General Flynn Calls Baltimore Barge Disaster A Black Swan 'terror' Event (Alex Jones); nothing is off the table, Flynn says terrorist attack happened (substack.com)
The bridge did not have charges on it. What you are seeing is the high intensity lights on the bridge along its top short out as the cabling gets twisted. The real act of terrorism is the ship steering directly into the main support of the bridge. Look no further than a deliberate event. Most likely carried out by one of the 3 letter agencies denying terrorism. Last year there were hundreds of forest fires started by Eco Arsonists both in the US and Canada. Eco terrorism is on par with terrorism in general but not widely reported. This bridge collapse will be tied back to the current regime in the US.
I saw this video, or one like it, posted several days ago. Then someone said it was footage of a different bridge.
Regardless, there were too many coincidences for this to be just an accident. It was a strategic sabotage event by the deep state. They would most likely use explosive charges to assure the collapse, and put the cause entirely on the ship.
America is under attack from all quarters.