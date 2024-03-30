General Mike Flynn EXCLUSIVE: General Flynn Calls Baltimore Barge Disaster A Black Swan 'terror' Event (Alex Jones); nothing is off the table, Flynn says terrorist attack happened
Baltimore Bridge was NO accident...this was deliberate war has begun on American infrastructure...by whom? our government? who? which nefarious player (s)?
https://twitter.com/i/status/1772688991046730019
As a veteran (with a relevant background) I FULLY AFREE with Gen Flynn. ! (with emphasis)
Get ready - there are many more of these events coming UNLESS WE THE people rise up, stop talking and GET ANGRY ENOUGH TO FIGHT until we take the bastards down.
And in case you wish to know WHO are the TOP HORSEMAN that delivered this Apocalypse, they are
Obama, Clinton (both) , Biden, Both BUSH, Reagan but the worst was BUSH SR . AND of course many more Gates, Rockefeller etc
Here is a good link. You decidr
https://twitter.com/warrior4621/status/1772825943972684220?s=19
Hal Turner just said on his radio show. Ukraine did It and there’s proof.?
How about that stab in our back after billions of hour tax dollars sent to help them?
And he also said the bridge could be rebuilt in 2 months not ten years. Send him some $ and you can listen to the archived show!
Hal Turner radio show.com