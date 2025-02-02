Support me via

Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander or

zelle at sr7283@gmail.com

Back to my thoughts and bear with me, I am only speculating to drive debate; we need your input for the subscribers, the public showed in COVID they are critical thinkers:

I write here my thoughts and opinions, and you may not like it but this is my stack. See, I can say I think not all people, ethnicities are the same or behave the same and not civilly at the same place or domesticated similarly and some need 200 more years in their wilderness wherever to domesticate, and should not live together, should not be made to or forced to…or expected to…and you cannot turn up at my door and expect me that I MUST take care of you and give you my stuff…NO…it is my decision and you do not get to legislate my morality or force me…and I think diversity and multiculturalism and all this is pure garbage. I left my island 30 odd years ago (my great grandparents mothers side was black though I am white or fair or brown or whatever the hell you wish to call me) to gain a first world education (yet kind of educated myself based on life too) because blacks in my islands are among some of the most racist people, to non-blacks and themselves. Punitive, corrupted. As can be whites. In North America. Look, I just stated that. I do not care if you like it. Or not. It is my view based on my experiences. You have your own. Does not make me a bad man, it is the same me you may have liked or considered 10 minutes ago…same on my side. We can differ significantly and have huge contentious issues but still be considerate and kind and civil and want the best for each other.

It is my opinion. Same way I think Trump, who I support, that I have defended, that I worked for, that I think can rise and do good things for USA, and that I want to succeed, is flat wrong in his actions and words on using tariffs and possible military action to take nations like Greenland and Canada and Panama Canal etc. as well as the tariffs (that is a tax and hurts the common man, hurts hard-working people on both sides). I think it is insane language and thinking. IMO. I think based on all I know, and I know enough, it is wrong. This approach. It may work for MAGA extremists, and I am not one! I am dismayed by leaders now simply throwing around money, faker paper Musk make believe (ssshhh US tax-payer made money) money etc., everything is to do with money…use of money to get your way and ways to make more…that, I may whisper to some…sssshhhh, listen carefully, IS NOT ‘governing’ and you asked for the job…did you not? Is that it? Threats? See my head is not up anyone’s ass. No money or potential Job stops my critical thinking. This is my opinion. In this free world.

Sorry, Canada is not your bitch, whomever you are, and I hope it stands up to any foreign threats. By anyone. As I would want US to stand up to any threats. By anyone. I hope cool heads prevail and this is worked out fast and civil and nicely. But let us see now if Trudeau, who some argued was a eunuch, some argued had no testicles, and some argued operates with one testicle glued to his upper right thigh while the left one is often stapled to his desk…let us see what he does on his way out!!! We see Ford who harmed many with his deadly lunatic pandemic response in Ontario trying to make nice and make up…too late my homie Douggie…but you go Douggie, you go, while you will never be in the class of your brother Rob RIP nutball that he was, you go Douggie fresh, you go! We back you…we do not want economic pain inflicted on Canadians, Ontarians, or Americans. Too many are suffering as it is. So again, let us hope cooler heads prevail and this is resolved quick to stop the economic burden on peoples both sides.

Back to the plane helicopter crash issue at hand:

Is this crash disaster due to the Malone mRNA vaccine? I think a credible question unless you rule it out. What was the vaccine status of the pilots in all crafts involved? As well, could the helicopter avionics itself have been hacked? on board computers? subversive flight path over-riding the normal one? and driven directly into the plane to take it down? Moreover, was this a terrorist attack on Trump’s watch and thus why the rush to blame everything but that? Do not discount that.

Are they playing 8-D chess? That the subversive malfeasants made moves 2 decades ago that are only now beginning to emerge and play out and impact us? That they were ‘coming for us’ decades ago? Garand designs on us?

Is there way more to this AA plane helicopter crash over the POTOMAC in Washington DC?? akin to 9/11 and what we saw with the planes driven into the towers? Who and what was behind this and again, could it simply been pilot error? congested laneways in the sky? could it be that the air-traffic controller (s) were damaged by the mRNA vaccine and have been the reason there are so many mishaps and near misses out of Reagan the last few years? I was in 2 near misses sitting on runway last year moving to take off on the very same planes. I went to AA to tell them something is wrong. Could this be a systems wide problem with our air-traffic controllers? Many scarred by the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine? mandated. silent myocarditis eating away at them?

Will we ever know the truth?

Would it take more planes falling out of the sky as the AA one die, before the FAA and NTSB and airlines and even pilots demand testing and clearance before entering the cockpit? e.g. mandated chest EKGs, high-sensitivity troponin tests for heart damage, D-Dimer for blood clots, chest MRI with gadolinium contrast etc. to rule out silent myocarditis etc.? even for air stewardesses? For air-traffic controllers? for all pilots?

Could this be due to the layoffs due to the mRNA vaccine mandates? and thus below threshold staffing levels and thus overworked understaffing is the real rate limiting step?

What would it take?

I am no expert, just asking questions.

see this:

Millions of Americans would have died! It wasn't Trump's OWS or Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine or Biden continued OWS & mRNA vaccine rollout that SAVED lives! It was LUCK! COVID was fake NOTHING!

and this:

(100) DEI? & the devastating American Airlines crash with the military helicopter over POTOMAC Washington DC? Not DEI, no, too easy to blame while yes, the FEDERAL government in USA has the most stupid

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)