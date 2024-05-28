on board? seems so by the plan put in front of JFK.

Did JFK save thousands of lives (Cuban and American) by this rejection, yet ended his?

(100) A 'KENNEDY' vs a 'BUSH', what is the difference? Did one blink? If OPERATION NORTHWOODS was REAL, that the DoD, US government considered flying airplanes into buildings, civilian in 1962 to take out (substack.com)