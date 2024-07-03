No one must ridicule 46 and laugh at this…no one must make fun of POTUS Biden and in fact, this should make us cry and weep for we are witnessing a painful tragedy play out and we the people are part of this humanity tragedy as if we are being embarrassed and hurt all at once…and we have no control…

Let me be as plain and blunt as I can be with respect.

Biden was not even competent in 2020 IMO to run and be POTUS. He was not mentally sound and the 4 years now it is clear. He is crashing in front of our eyes.

Biden is done, it is over, POTUS Biden is non compos mentis, not of sound mental capacity and mind. He lacks the mental health to continue in the job as POTUS.

And I will state in no uncertain terms, that it is only a matter of time, the issue is ‘when’. He will step down and he will NOT, NOT be contesting in November 2024. Cannot.

The democrats know it is over and cannot let him continue for really, his continuance risks the entire democrat party, they could be wiped out in November. Speaker Mike Johnson is part to blame too…he has failed in his duty as Speaker to protect America and its peoples. This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue. The power of the purse can do magical things.

POTUS Biden must step away now! Immediately. He cannot be POTUS for the next 7 months even. It is done! Not one more day! It is that serious. Biden in a few months will be even more compromised mentally as to fitness.

This is serious for USA faces many terror threats within and outside of America. Our enemies will poke. They are trying to do that now as we speak. We need a POTUS who can understand and react as need be, who can lead. Biden cannot do any of those things today. It is over!

I feel for Biden now on a human level. I think he is confused and dismayed for he does not even know lots of what is going on around him and does not see himself as declined for the people around him for their agendas, have played a game with him. He is being made fun of on the international stage. They, his handlers and family and insiders have lied to him. The joke is on him, and he does not know this. I feel sorry for him. And he believes them. I am calling on POTUS Biden to do the right thing now and step down today. For America. For our national security. It is past time. For someone (s) in his inner circle to have the right discussion now!

Sir, you cannot meet the rigors, the demands of the job as POTUS and you are declining by the day. On national media. I am convinced that the reason those 20 million illegals with rapists and murderers and jihadists were let into USA is not due to your decisions. Now I am. You could not know the reality of things if you were mentally functional and allowed it. Could not. I now know that the sick evil dark malevolent players behind the scenes are doing these things to subvert and harm Americans and you have no idea what they are doing. How could you?

Please step down Sir, for the good of America. This is beyond hurting your feelings. Lives are at stake Sir. American lives. We are in a dangerous place in America and now the world due to your health status Sir. Do the right thing! The game is over!

(100) POTUS Biden is DEMENTED, he is in a level of senility & CANNOT be allowed to remain POTUS the next 7 months, we saw it clearly at the debate; a NATIONAL SECURITY issue now! 46 is 'Non compos mentis' (substack.com)

