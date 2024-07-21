What is wrong with sickos like Joy Reid and Jayapal? So, if white American girls raped and murdered, it is ok once the rapist/murderer is brown/black? So it is ok for brown/black Latino, Middle Eastern, Saharan and North African 3rd world uneducated low-life, neanderthal medieval barbarian fecal scum to rape our white American teen girls? What is happening now in NYC, fast becoming the RAPE capital of North America…thank you Obama and Biden and Harris.

Now you know why POTUS Trump must seal the border day one and mass deport day one…we will hold him to his words…and NOT only violent illegals, no, you said MASS deport and to us, that means all…why? because even if there are some good people in the 20 million illegals, they broke law to get here and must be removed; we are a nation of LAWS! A nation is defined by its borders. No borders mean NO nation.

We must stand behind our police, law enforcement, military, border agents etc. tasked with the difficult job of handling this nightmare of a mess implemented deliberately by Obama, Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas et al. (Biden INC.).

