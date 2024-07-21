What is happening in America with the rape (& murder) of our women, girls? Look at RAPE capital now of USA, this being New York City (NYC) & silence by #MeToo & feminists! My prior substack I said if
BROWN or black males rape white American females it's ok by women groups & feminists & #MeToo; it's outrageous for all you hear is CRICKETS! Illegals now RAPING across NYC due to Biden/Harris/Obama
What is wrong with sickos like Joy Reid and Jayapal? So, if white American girls raped and murdered, it is ok once the rapist/murderer is brown/black? So it is ok for brown/black Latino, Middle Eastern, Saharan and North African 3rd world uneducated low-life, neanderthal medieval barbarian fecal scum to rape our white American teen girls? What is happening now in NYC, fast becoming the RAPE capital of North America…thank you Obama and Biden and Harris.
Now you know why POTUS Trump must seal the border day one and mass deport day one…we will hold him to his words…and NOT only violent illegals, no, you said MASS deport and to us, that means all…why? because even if there are some good people in the 20 million illegals, they broke law to get here and must be removed; we are a nation of LAWS! A nation is defined by its borders. No borders mean NO nation.
We must stand behind our police, law enforcement, military, border agents etc. tasked with the difficult job of handling this nightmare of a mess implemented deliberately by Obama, Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas et al. (Biden INC.).
Joy Reid & Pramila Jayapal Democratic Rep. of Washington state says its fear mongering as they minimize rapes of American women by illegals; IMO, this is racism full frontal; why? because white girls (substack.com)
https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/27/grooming-gang-sentenced-nearly-350-years-rape-8-young-girls-20730704/?ico=top-stories_news_top
We are so far ahead of you in the U.K.! It’s been going on for years here. The BBC and Guardian refused to comment on it for months. A political no go area.
There are Pakistani pedophile rape gangs that rape young white girls on an industrial scale. They pick them up at the school gates or from child care homes, flatter them, ply them with drugs and alcohol then gang rape them. Many are driven around the country and plied out to other rapists for cash.
What finally bought these bastards to heel was a few brave girls testified in court and named the fuckers. They risked their lives doing this.
THERE WAS NI HELP FROM THE LEFT. THE BBC AND GUARDIAN WERE SILENT FOR MONTHS.
I thoroughly recommend a free subscription to the Yorkshire Evening Post. They will pop an email to you daily of the news around Bradford. Rape gangs are well displayed with passport like pictures of these fuckers. Some look as though they’ve been dragged from the dungeons of Hell itself.
Anyway the EU is turning right, you will soon have Trump. We in the U.K. have 5 years of a new very Left government with some newly minted Muslim MPs. God help us!
