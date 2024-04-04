the Israeli Jewish women held underground since October 7th being raped and brutalized? For the children? Can’t you stand for the Jewish child at this time? is the Jewish child lesser than your child? Why the silence/ I find it despicable, reprehensible. You seem to pick the issue ONLY that you are interested in and do not operate right versus wrong.

I stand for all women, Palestinian, Israeli, all children, arab, Jew etc…so why can’t you? Who attacked who on October 7th?

Shame on you women and feminists who are silent. I know you know in your hearts it is wrong but you are scared to speak up just like in COVID…you do not wish to offend…the weak pusillanimous doctors and the result is people died. Have you seen the plight of the arab women, the Palestinian women at the hands of their arab men? Do you know what female genital mutilation is? Do you know the life of an arab woman in these nations? So do not tell me you care about the Palestinian woman now, you never did! You western women, never did!

