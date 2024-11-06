10.45 EST and Trump is 90% certain to win the Presidency, MAGA! Thank God! Democrats to take HOUSE & Republicans to take SENATE! TRUMP 204 HARRIS 112 electoral with Trump expected to get to 270 NEEDED
and as Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin said, 'if Trump wins or not, our future remains precarious. Donald Trump cannot do it by himself.' This is the key statement, he needs 'WE' the people
‘The future rests on the American First movement and other freedom-fighting groups around the world. But unless we grasp the horrendous nature and power of the threat to freedom in the world, no matter what happens in the coming election, we are doomed. We must never lose our focus on the enormous global forces that are relentlessly working to destroy the United States of America as a freedom-loving sovereign nation to make way for a global totalitarian governance.’
Breggin:
Whether or not Trump wins, we are doomed if....
Trump never lost his focus. We know what he will do. He’s already done it but this time he has good people they try to sabotage him almost assassinated him impeached him, and they’ll try to do it again. These people are pure evil.
Senate is more important. However we need medical freexom legislature through.