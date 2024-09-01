111 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse (as of August 16th 2024); these are people to be DRAGGED into proper legal tribunals for their role in promoting lockdowns & the deadly COVID mRNA vaccine, some
clearly causing DEATH; Let our tribunals and courts examine their actions & decide if they caused harms & we punish harshly if declared; I have now increased the potential malfeasants (add to my list)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research, wet market, lab-leak, lockdowns, the medical management/COVID medical policies etc. (GoF if valid in this context)? there is lots we are still to understand yet something toxic was released and badly affected especially high-risk vulnerable persons, causing some type of ILI, pulmonary respiratory symptoms and death in some; we get them (those listed) under oath & if courts, judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law. We let courts, judges, juries decide.
...all on this list (including media people who helped drive the fraud and used their podium to deceive the public) should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity
111 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)
Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)
Tim Walz (governor)
Hunter Biden (Metabiota)
Melinda Gates
Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul
Bret Weinstein
Gavin Newsom
Former VP Mike Pence
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)
Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
Members of the CDC's ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Mark McGowan, Australian state premier
Dr. Peter Hotez
Matt Pottinger
The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Klaus Schwab
The Wellcome Trust
Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia
The Rockefeller Foundation
Bill Gates
Rachel Maddow
Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada
SAGE (UK)
Tom Wolf
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
PM Scott Morrison
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Robert Kadlec
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, Australia
CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo aka 'Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples' (former New York Governor)
Dr. Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Ursula von der Leyen
Neil Cavuto (FOX)
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
Chris Cuomo (CNN)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)
Joy Reid
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt
François Legault (Quebec)
Don Lemon (CNN)
Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)
Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God bless you Dr Paul. These scum are beyond mad cow and no excuse can be brought on their defense. They knew what they were doing and the consciousness did not throw a red flag do not engage. If they effin think it was great to get rid of people was great what do they want free slave labor just like they did in WWII. Bayer and the other 2 companies wanted cheap slave labor and when they were deemed useless murdered just like they are doing today. The depression of being separated from family members in the hospital the horror of being abused during the murderous rampage sanctioned with a bonus for the hospitals incentive that everyone died of their covid narrative.
Bret Weinstein on the list? Why?