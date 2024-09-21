vote her out…it will be mesmerizing, fascinating as first female and minority etc…even republican women would vote for her as would not vote against a woman…think about it, it is a bold smart move and if I were running her campaign, she will be the ‘FIRST FEMALE American POTUS’…running against 2 white males. See why it was key to have chosen a female, white, minority etc…did not matter and there were many, and JD Vance is and was NOT the best option…fool yourself if you wish.

I think the democrats are trying to do this, they are plotting…if they could pull it off, they would…

News would be breaking: ‘FIRST FEMALE American POTUS’…

I THINK this is going to happen…booked…

that’s the next move (I am betting or putting out there) and I would do it 4 weeks out so at the end of this coming week, & immediately put her on an international trip to meet all global leaders spending 2 weeks there shaking hands emerging from Air Force One as the POTUS and NO interviews as she is busy and as she lands back in DC for last 2 weeks, grant no interviews just pure scripted, and let her sign ONE major bill at the resolute desk…this will be a major move and I think it is coming! Will give Harris stature, gravitas, COVER, the trip will burn time and make her look PRESIDENTIAL…you cannot discredit a POTUS when on official business and Trump et al. will be silenced…and the campaign is so inept they would say the wrong things, sexist, misogynist etc. count on that…It will rattle POTUS Trump inept stupid campaign who are babies and IMO have been subverting him…taking the June debate hurt him badly, taking only UNFRIENDLY debate stages hurt him…IMO Vance hurt him badly, IMO not tabling OWS and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine as the deadly occurrences they were, hurt him, IMO an apparent silencing of Bobby Kennedy Jr. as to his strength, anti-OWS and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine has hurt, IMO not choosing a female VP hurt him…and if the Democrats, the dangerous left is smart, they would make Kamala POTUS for a few weeks and send her on a trip…you know when POTUS is in trouble domestically they TRAVEL…I hope daddy T’s group is preparing for this as an option by the democrats to give Kamala stature and lift her up…it will be genius and will hobble Trump if not responded to properly…appropriately.

and 3)

now 2nd Smartest Guy in the World tells us that ‘Congressman says Homeland whistleblower claims five assassin teams hunting Trump’…of course, why would they not as Trump is the best and only option now to save USA…so the left, deepstate, RINOs etc. must kill him…they have no choice. Bankrupt him, imprison him, steal elections, and if all else fails, kill him.

‘…and now we are told that there was a “whistleblowing” senior Homeland Security Department official warning that there are five assassination teams actively stalking Trump, which is more than likely yet another cover story for the Deep State’s own desperate plans to murder the man who, barring another stolen election, will be President again.’

Congressman says Homeland whistleblower claims five assassin teams hunting Trump (substack.com)

So, it is up to us the people to help protect POTUS Trump and his family, FLOTUS Melania and son etc. They are after him, they will not stop…he is a good man, and the best option we have…we have 4 years under him to save USA and the world.

