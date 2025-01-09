Grooming gangs are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies…

The force at the centre of the Rotherham grooming scandal is not routinely recording the ethnicity of child sexual abuse suspects, a newspaper has found.

According to The Times, all four South Yorkshire Police districts failed to record details.

Rotherham, where hundreds were abused by gangs of South Asian men, omitted suspect ethnicity in 67% of cases.

The force said it was seeing "increased ethnicity recording" since 2019.

The newspaper said that internal intelligence profiles produced by the force in 2019 also revealed that the town was still seen as a "hotspot" for the sexual exploitation of children.

Islamic grooming gangs are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies.

‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.

As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.

They made it clear that because I was a non-Muslim, and not a virgin, and because I didn’t dress “modestly”, that they believed I deserved to be “punished”. They said I had to “obey” or be beaten.’

