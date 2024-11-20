generational wealth is further eroded via more taxes, with whatever is left being passed on to the indebted heirs that will yet again be taxed.’

The World’s Richest Man Built The Entire Healthcare System To Keep You Sick

‘The origins of all of the unprecedented chronic diseases that Americans are suffering from, not limited to the ongoing slow kill “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic…

As this Substack has been exposing ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, there is a turbo cancer epidemic underway…

…go straight back to the Rockefeller Crime Syndicate:

Also, note that the entire education system has been profoundly corrupted by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their Medical Industrial Complex assets working alongside the likes of the Rockefeller and Bill Gates foundations in order to ensure that the average American is brainwashed into a docile wage slave and "income" tax mule that consumes on a daily basis processed foods, Mockingbird MSM disinformation, deadly vaccines and other BigPharma drugs en route to a premature death that in turn ensures the discharge of their social security and pension benefits as their generational wealth is further eroded via more taxes, with whatever is left being passed on to the indebted heirs that will yet again be taxed. This is the vicious doom loop of socially engineered slavery partaking in mass ritual bio-suicides as they are herded into the X Everything App social credit score system where A.I. will algorithmically determine food rations, UBI, and ultimately who lives and dies at precisely which times. They are failing. They are exposed. In the end good always defeats evil.

