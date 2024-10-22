In this era of COVID mRNA Malone et al. gene vaccines, what else can you think about can kill this young healthy pilot? Silent myocarditis…vaccine induced cardiac arrest.

Investigate them, all linked to the fraud COVID OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone Kariko Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine in courts, judges, juries, and if not guilty then we praise them and celebrate them but if guilty we hang them, hang them all…they did wrong and then made money off that wrong, fame and money…we need to fix that equation.

Now to this superb substack paper by Lioness of Judah Ministry (please support them)…

Exposing The Darkness substack, Lioness of Judah Ministry, By Frank Bergman October 21, 2024

Excellent piece ran by Lioness of Judah Ministry.

this pilot for someone has to pay…why don’t you ask Malone to not buy another horse and pay for the deaths his work with Bourla and Sahin et al. caused…why not?

why not ask him to donate the corrupt Global COVID Summit or cough cough ** International Crisis Summit** donor money and monies collected as same thing ha ha ha that you were fooled, shame on you….to the families of dead people who took the mRNA vaccine he said had unambiguous data it saved lives and he shilled it showing you that he took it…why not? or are you hoping he can give you some of that money?

A 30-year-old airline pilot has tragically died “suddenly,” according to his devastated family. Harrison Allchin, from Australia’s Gold Coast, served as First Officer at QantasLink Airlines for the last six years. According to reports, Allchin was forced to keep up to date with Covid vaccinations to keep his job with Qantas. In August 2021, Qantas announced that Covid “vaccines” were mandated for all “Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots, and airport workers.” According to the airline, employees refused to work with unvaccinated co-workers. “Why should I come to work and have other co-workers that come make me sick?” the airline quoted one complaint.

Now take a read of this second TWITTER by Malone, read it and understand the utter bullshit and fraud that he was shilling vaccine until the deaths piled up so the fraud and weakling he is and was (at least Weissman and Kariko and Bourla et al. stand by their death shot), he then ran into the Freedom Movement and the loser Freedom money whore media lapped it up to get interviews to raise money…Malone pulled the real Psy Op on the Freedom Fighter media…idiots they are and were. He even has scientists placing the term ‘modified’ in front of mRNA to confuse you as if he is not implicated. ‘oh its adulterated now’…what a load of horse semen crap….But there are some good principled ones who don’t fall for it.

Ask the Garden Gnome where is the data or evidence?

Oh how good people can become whores in front of you for free money, it’s the free money, the free money. Other people money. Maybe they were never ever good…maybe?

So, the parents of this pilot must ask him if he can give them some of his corrupted fraud gained money.

Allchin died on October 13, aged 30. He is remembered by his grieving family as a “superhuman” and “salt of the earth” person. The first officer was from the Gold Coast but based in Sydney. Allchin’s older sister Brittany said the “pain in our hearts is unbearable”. “My little bro, how do we go on without you?” she said in an emotional tribute post on Facebook. “The pain in our hearts is unbearable. “Our best mate, who we were completely and utterly blessed with in this life to be chosen as our brother. “Our lives have changed forever. “You should be here with us, walking alongside us, making us laugh like you always would.” She said she wanted “everyone to know how much of a superhuman” her younger brother was. ‘ “The most pure salt of the earth person, vibrating on the most highest of frequencies,” she said. “You did more in your 30 years than anyone would in a whole lifetime. “You are the epitome of living life to the f****** fullest. “I’ve never known love and hurt so deep until now. “You might be my little bro but the mark you’ve left on us all is anything but little, it’s immeasurable. “This can’t be real. Wake us up from this nightmare.” Qantas has offered support to Allchin’s family and colleagues who would like access to counseling services. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Harrison,” QantasLink chief operating officer Nick Collie said. “He was a much-loved member of the QantasLink team and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this very difficult time.” Close to $50,000 in donations has been made to an online fundraiser launched to assist with a funeral and send-off. “Harry was a light in many people’s lives,” campaign organizer Belle Henry said. “With his trademark mullet and silver sunglasses, Harry was known for his love for travel, his mates, family, and his job. “The loss of Harry was very sudden and unexpected and his family are now trying to navigate through this process while dealing with their grief.” No cause of death has been revealed.’

