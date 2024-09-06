knees; does it matter? Begging via RFK Jr. to get them a job yet I personally know of and heard them disparage Trump in venomous ways for 9 to 10 years; openly, wanting him jailed, or executed…each time punishment for vaccine makers and people involved in COVID came up, they lumped Trump into the killers…

and it was their right and opinion…but the venom and hatred of Trump is and was real…that he was directly responsible for the deaths from COVID, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…

I kept defending Trump (you know that as I still do openly) as I placed blame on him for the deadly OWS and lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine for he made the decisions yet I have always explained IMO deliberate or negligent or reckless blame rests entirely on his counsel and advisors who misled and deceived him, and I always explained from all I knew and saw and what was done, which was that Fauci, Birx, members of the Task Force, CDC officials, NIH, FDA etc. were all conspired against him in creating a fake PCR manufactured pandemic with a deadly response that would impact his re-election (which it did); yet these people up just recently, wanted Trump jailed and worse…could not even consider separating out the counsel, they hated him that much with their TDS and the issue is they still feel same. I know them. We were ‘together’ prior. I functioned as the ‘outsider’ always with serious contention for I supported 45 as I sought punishment for those on my Horsemen List of conspirators…they wanted Trump punished badly, hated him and are all democrats and that’s good, I will even vote for a democrat if they loved nation, flag, anthem, constitution, borders etc. and could do good by America…I will not vote for a US hating democrat….but these people, these doctors and scientists who now begging for jobs, in a Trump administration….all had and have TDS…still do…but now the con continues…for $. Cannot be trusted.

Does it matter that these people hate Trump and I can tell you they can endorse and claim they like him now, no no no, it’s bullshit, a con, a scam, this is about coin, $, money, fame, to raise money on ‘hey I work for Trump now’ to ask more poor people for their donations…it’s part of the COVID OP in a way, the sordid leeching money-whore aspect of it, filthy aspect of it…most of these people, these ‘doctors’ and ‘scientists’ are Trojan like money whores and IMO in many ways worse than the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine makers for they are duplicitous and cons to the public…

But this issue is related to Trump and if he gets elected and a with new government…we cannot make mistakes…many stabbed him in the back in the first administration and he had to fire them but they did damage…this would be a grave one…I say NO, NO, NO, no jobs for them, they will undercut and subvert and harm Trump on the inside…they CANNOT be trusted, none of them…there is something to be said about loyalty and honor and code and allegiance etc…in regards to Trump, they have none. Once they figured out Trump could win, they jumped to his side and started singing a ‘praise’ song…thinking RFK Jr. could help them.

They cannot be trusted, these are not patriots, and you do not even need to be, you do not need be MAGA or any of that, but these are duplicitous people…CANNOT be trusted. Their record should stand, and it is there, no matter how much they scrub. It is not that they did not like Trump, it is that they wanted him jailed and worse…their hate has always been venomous…the hatred they spoke of and even had plans to get close and then to claim Trump is a lunatic and his policies are killing and would kill people…

I warn…

3)they are taking Trump back into courts again for these bogus hearings, these are designed for someone AGAIN to take a shot at Trump…these people using a weaponized legal system want him dead…they still do, they are exposing him at each of these trials…they have not stopped.

4)Hunter Biden pleads guilty on the charges etc. and avoids trials…would he get some jail time, I think yes…likely set up so….Biden said he will not pardon…but he is mentally gone, would people forget that? IMO they are giving us their pawn for our King (I know Trump is not a king but let’s play please, stop the vapors), so Hunter will take a pinch so that they can jail Trump…that is their goal…pawn for King…but can we go back at some point for their kings like Obama and Bill Clinton, for their crimes? Hilary? Can we? Should we? Your thoughts?

5)'"A university custodian Dana Shepherd was 'visibly shaking' as police arrived to conduct a DNA test that finally linked him to the decades-old rape and murder of a teenage art student Carmen Van Huss, it was revealed this week.

Dozens of people were interviewed after the naked body of 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss was found with 61 stab wounds by her father at her Indianapolis apartment in March of 1993.’

This is tremendous news and DNA technology, lab technology is now so very advanced that they are going back and getting the perps…I love it…in these COLD cases…hang this bitch now, ok, have a trial but if it is him, hang him high!

6)‘A California barber turned out to be a monster babysitter after he allegedly tortured and murdered a 6-year-old boy he was watching after meeting the mom at church.

Ernest Lamar Love, 41, is accused of beating young Chance Crawford to death with a piece of wood after the boy 'peed his pants at a local park,' according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Chance's mother Charlyn Saffore dropped the boy off at Love's barbershop in Placentia around 6:30pm so she could go work the night shift at St. Joseph's Hospital.’

I say if he did this, and it is 100%, with trial, bullet proof, then hang this bitch on the spot! Hand him to the parents or whoever has the best interest of this child at heart. Hang him. Torture him! Anyone who harms a child, rapes, beats, abuses a child must be put to death, on the spot. Any pedophiles, all, legal Americans, illegals, Canada? anyone, anywhere. You must be put down on the spot. Ethnicity, white, black, yellow, brown, religion…nothing matters, just that you be put down but with some brutal torturing first.

7)The trannies, the trannies GONE WILD now? New data in UK as an example, show that sick perverted freak trannies, all these trannies and I look at all as psychiatric sick beasts, these bitches, these would be rapists and pedophiles, commit far more sexual offenses than legitimate men or women…why? why would these MEN with penises who pretend to be women, commit far more sexual offences? are these rapists in disguise? I say yes, 100%. Men seeking to rape women or little boys. Are these pedophiles in disguise? I say 100% yes! Do they want access to little boys and girls? 100% yes! Do they want access to prisons, women prisons to rape women? Yes, you would be an insane Moron to think otherwise! These trannies, no matter where, US, Canada, UK wherever, need mental help and when they abuse a child or rape, must be punished harshly. No mercy. These people know what they are doing and this woke politically correct culture with government freaks seeking votes are only facilitating the filth and crimes.

‘A California barber turned out to be a monster babysitter after he allegedly tortured and murdered a 6-year-old boy he was watching after meeting the mom at church.

Ernest Lamar Love, 41, is accused of beating young Chance Crawford to death with a piece of wood after the boy 'peed his pants at a local park,' according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Chance's mother Charlyn Saffore dropped the boy off at Love's barbershop in Placentia around 6:30pm so she could go work the night shift at St. Joseph's Hospital.’

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)