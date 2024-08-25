Here Fauci told us at seconds 44 to 59 that we would be locked down (closed) and Trump did not know, you can see at seconds 55 to 58 someone distracted Trump from the audience as Fauci said LOCKDOWN “should be closed”….Trump did not hear him…was this a deliberate distraction? he, Trump, even said that at seconds 107 to 108 “we have not said that” yet Fauci just said lockdowns….so Trump did not hear Fauci. He was distracted.

if you look at Trump at seconds 100 to 101, how he twitched his eyebrows and face, he used a gesture that basically said “oh fuck, did they just really destroy my re-election, how could I over-ride them? I do not believe this fake COVID and that we need to lockdown…yet how can I remain open if they calling for 2 weeks to bend the curve? I cannot over-ride them, I know they are fucking me, but I cannot stand against them, I am no doctor, oh God, am I fucked”…

This is exactly what you are looking at…

This was the Press conference that destroyed America and the world & they damaged and stole Trump’s re-election in November 2020 (yes stole some votes too) here for a complete fraud…everything stated in this speech, by all, all doctors and scientists was bullshit, not substantiated by any evidence even after 4 years…we can find today not one example in USA or world where any lockdown, school closure, business closure, mask mandate, shielding policy etc. any Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine worked to save one life, not one! Anywhere!

Trump was really deceived! Every single COVID lockdown lunatic policy failed! The OWS mRNA vaccine was a pure fraud (ineffective out of the box and deadly) and all involved knew it! This was about money, power, control, depopulation etc.….of us…by all involved! This is why we need them under oath, no matter how long it takes.

Had we done NOTHING, had we done NOTHING, we would have kept mostly everyone who died, ALIVE! These people killed our families especially via the medical response of isolation, sedatives (Lorazepam, propofol, midazolam, morphine etc.), Remdesivir, DNR orders, denial or needed antibiotics, ventilator). Looking back at this and listening just outrages me! Everything Trump said here is incredible…under advice, as he is leading this press conference under counsel and guidance by all experts standing behind him but all he said here was WRONG!

how could one man be so deceived? I do trust him, he is the ONLY choice we have now for POTUS, but he was badly deceived, and he fell for it and we were hurt. We will face the hurt foe decades. Our children. This is why Bobby Kennedy Jr. is to make sure COVID is not swept under the rug or that the Malone Bourla Sahin Weissman Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine is not forgotten as to the deaths it has caused and harms. He has never been silent against these, thus he cannot be NOW.

Trump must stand up now against OWS, the fraud of it, the deadly lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine. It has been over 4 years. It cannot be swept under the rug as done (so terribly, dangerously) in the RNC (Republican National Convention) in Milwaukee.

Martin Luther King seconds 1:45 to 2:11 he was killed right after…he knew…you can see it on his face, his eyes, same here up top, Trump knew it was over for his Presidency, they would fuck him from then on with the fake pandemic and lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine and they would go that far…..yes they did! King news by his eyes he was going to be killed and COULD NOT STOP IT.

"I've Been To The Mountaintop." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here is Fauci lying openly about lockdowns…

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

