9/11: we stand in mourning today September 11th (9/11) to cherish lives of those 3000 or so lost in 2001 at the hands of malevolent bad actors (not only arab Middle Easterners but US government
too etc.); America remains the last beacon of hope, the greatest nation and idea & must be saved & defended from the communists Marxists and deepstate cabalists, our military, police, border agents
etc. must be defended always; we do not stop and work to find all linked to 911 and we quarter them…even government people…if they pass away, we exhume their bodies and burn them…make sure we do…America fears no one, fears no body and we will decimate those Latino gangs in Texas etc. its coming. By air, land, or sea, we are coming.
2,977 souls we lost that day.
I call on you to support T2T.org, Tunnel to Towers.
You may not like what I say here but the most significant issue that Americans face today, yes we know the borders and the inflation and crime etc. but the most significant is the issue around the injuries and harms due to the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine, the crushing vaccine injuries and the deaths. The OWS failure in its entirety and the catastrophic response to the fraud fake PCR created non-pandemic. Not talking about it will not make it go away. There is no opportune time, it is 4 to 5 years too late as it is. Both campaigns have failed. In this regard. Americans have lost. The Robert Malone, Drew Weissman, Albert Bourla et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine has been a failure and deadly. DO NOT touch it. Ever. No more!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
God Bless all the families effected by the 9/11 Terror attacks. Military, Firefighters, Police, Emergency Responders, Innocent civilians who just went to work and never came home. RIP, I will not forget.
I have concerns about the Wellness Company now since Dr McCullough started talking about a treatment for those that took the jab. SiRNA. Was his role to gain the trust of people to eventually lead them to the cliff? Dr Nagase says that SiRNA is basically miniature mRNA. Why does Dr Mc not promote cheaper ways to inactivate the artificial mRNA in COVID vaccines..One is Everolimus...m-Tor and what about intermittent water fasting for 3 days....