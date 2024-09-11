etc. must be defended always; we do not stop and work to find all linked to 911 and we quarter them…even government people…if they pass away, we exhume their bodies and burn them…make sure we do…America fears no one, fears no body and we will decimate those Latino gangs in Texas etc. its coming. By air, land, or sea, we are coming.

2,977 souls we lost that day.

I call on you to support T2T.org, Tunnel to Towers.

FOX news, turn that pumps stuff off.

You may not like what I say here but the most significant issue that Americans face today, yes we know the borders and the inflation and crime etc. but the most significant is the issue around the injuries and harms due to the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine, the crushing vaccine injuries and the deaths. The OWS failure in its entirety and the catastrophic response to the fraud fake PCR created non-pandemic. Not talking about it will not make it go away. There is no opportune time, it is 4 to 5 years too late as it is. Both campaigns have failed. In this regard. Americans have lost. The Robert Malone, Drew Weissman, Albert Bourla et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine has been a failure and deadly. DO NOT touch it. Ever. No more!

