Now to Damar and Tau:

They lied to him, to Damar, they know he has myocardial scarring, they know that a catecholamine surge onto a scarred myocardium can act as a nidus, a foci, and cause re-entrant ventricular tachycardia that can degenerate to ventricular fibrillation and lead to cardiac arrest, heart stoppage and death (a, b). We saw this flurry of DIED SUDDENLY across USA and global in persons rising from sleep (from 4 to 6 am or so) and on the sports field due to catecholamine surges with exertion etc. (rising (epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine). So, IMO and I know that of serious cardiologists, those who understand the damage that the Malone Bourla Kariko et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine has had on the heart’s muscle (myocardium), Hamlin should have and MUST have retired. To play again, even if he is ‘fit’ etc. is one of the most dangerous actions I have ever seen and demonstrates the power of pharma and advertising money e.g. Pfizer, Moderna etc. The Bills IMO have been reckless and much more damage can be done if Hamlin takes a hit or with catecholamine surge goes on to die on the field. He can. He has shown he can. Why would someone who suffered the type of heart stoppage he did, all the way to the ER, repeatedly, step foot on the field again? Why?

In terms of Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, he MUST retire. This as reported, is his third or so concussion. The next hit can kill him on the field. His career is over. So, a potentially dead man walking who prior DIED on the field (heart stopped, needed multiple efforts to revive him, heart was stopped for at least 10 minutes in one instance) can and should end the career of another NFL football player (Tua Tagovailoa, Miami) due to concussion. Damar should observe what Tua does next. That is, if Tau is smart and thinks about his longevity.

Only my opinion.

See new publication by Hulscher and McCullough.

a)Vähätalo JH, Huikuri HV, Holmström LTA, et al. Association of Silent Myocardial Infarction and Sudden Cardiac Death. JAMA Cardiol. 2019;4(8):796-802. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.2210

b)Cadegiani FA. Catecholamines Are the Key Trigger of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: A Compelling Hypothesis Supported by Epidemiological, Anatomopathological, Molecular, and Physiological Findings. Cureus. 2022;14(8):e27883. Published 2022 Aug 11. doi:10.7759/cureus.27883

Cite as:

McCullough, P.; Hulscher, N. Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination. Preprints 2024, 2024080821. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202408.0821.v1

