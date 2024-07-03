A former Biden White House official made it clear on Sunday that he had had it with Democrats — particularly those close to President Joe Biden — defending his poor debate performance and tanking poll
numbers; Michael LaRosa, who previously served as press secretary to First Lady Jill Biden, lashed out at the White House’s former communications director Kate Bedingfield over her appearance on CNN’s
Former Biden Aide Has Had It With Dems Defending Biden: ‘Jesus Christ With The Gaslighting!’
‘Joe Biden's aides have revealed that the aging President alternates between being alert and utterly confused - but is 'dependably engaged' for only a few hours each day.
Biden's performance in Thursday's Presidential debate shocked many in the Democratic party with his rambling answers and apparent disorientation.
“State of the Union” — and argued that she was gaslighting the American people.’
‘Bedingfield joined host — and debate moderator — Dana Bash to discuss the Thursday evening event that left many Democrats scrambling to either defend Biden or admit that he was not capable of moving forward with a second term in office.’
Oh, so a FEW knuckle-headed Dems are FINALLY noticing something’s not right with the ‘HANDLERS’ ‘serving’ America’s Idiocracy behind the scenes ! ?
I honestly cannot understand how and or why, anyone would stand with this kind of “Marxist Ideology” propaganda driven, lying and blaming, group of “American Hating” hater’s”.
Why and how come? Simply look at what they’ve done to America in the past few years! Compare President Trumps term vs Biden’s Term and it is so obvious what these so called “Democrats” care about.
Certainly not you or me, no they only care about “power and control”!
Yes there’s an entire group of Democrats and Republicans working in unison to destroy America! If people can’t see this, then I say, first , open your eyes and second, “you’re part of the problem”!
Unfortunately MSM and shows like the “View”, the Rachael Maddow’s and Keith Olbermann of America have such “hatred” enormously filled with vile venom, constantly spewing, lie after lie after lie. It isn’t any surprise why so many people “Hate” “Orange Man Bad” President Trump. Why they believe and I fear for his life, they want him “Dead”!
If, from a logical perspective, people can’t see how detrimental America’s current situation is, ask yourself this:
“If a family member or someone in your household, allowed your father or mother, to take the car, knowing he or she will probably not make it back home, would you give them the car keys”?
I think NOT!
This is so simple, yet it is so “monstrously demonic”! This situation is “evil as evil” can be! This is in and of itself, so reckless and dangerous, to our National Security! The threat now faced by all Americans has reached critical mass!
I pray our adversaries aren’t watching. Something tells me I’m wrong about this and I’m also wrong about “keeping our heads” in the sand! Those of you who are that is!
Too allow and too have an “demented / dementia inflicted, certainly not all there man, who “talks to dead people” continue to be “paraded around” as if nothing is wrong with him are sadly mistaken and have been lying to all of us.
Think about the fact that he has the “keys to the football” the black book, which is absolutely reckless and the most dangerous national security threat America has ever been challenged with!
This is National suicide, IMO, should our adversarial enemies decide to launch an attack against America! Certainly, Biden wouldn’t be making the decision to respond! So who would that be? Who would make such a decision? Isn’t this one of the most important reasons we elect a President?
Joe “Creepy” Biden couldn’t decide in 7 years let alone 7 minutes what kind of response to initiate. 7 minutes is about how much time he has. God forbid America was attacked! End of story! Get the man out of there! Even if it means “Cackles” takes the helm, so be it for now!
Right now the “devil we know is certainly not better than the devil we do know”! Or is she? Although I’m not so sure of this situation as well! Either option isn’t an option whatsoever! America should never have been in this situation from the beginning!
This should open up the eyes of Americans! Certainly when it comes to casting our vote. America MUST WAKE UP! Stop voting down party lines!
Leaving this incapacitated man in charge of the most powerful nation on earth, with the keys to the “nuclear football” is nothing short of “National Suicide”! An accident waiting to happen! An accident which technically could end the world! Let that sink in for a few minutes!
We knew since his inception, he was comprised mentally! We knew and still nobody did anything! They allowed his “Usefulness” to be a rubber stamp! A rubber stamp of “Marxism and Communistic” ideological beliefs to be “sewn” into the fabric of America’s core values! While undermining everything “good and decent” about America.
Ultimately they will erode all of what makes “America great”! Yes Trump said it “MAGA” is exactly what we need and what we want! For our own survival! America has never been so close to WWIII as we are today!
Socialism, Communism and the rest of the “ISM’s” doesn’t work! They never have wherever they were tried before.
“Patriotism” is the ONLY AMERICAN ANSWER! Is what works and has worked for nearly 250 years now!
I’m sorry to tell all you “Marxist’s”! The truth is the truth! Go find your own “island” to experiment with! Leave America, Leave OURS ALONE!
Thank you Dr for each and every article you write. Keeping us updated and informed.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR