[A] limited hangout is "spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting — sometimes even volunteering — some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further."

Follow NONE! Stop the hero worship, they only want in your pockets, you have our own ‘agency’…you think, you decide! Do something, stand up, stop bitching, you have the power, you write, you talk, you agitate, you interview…YOU! Do not depend on any hero, you do it yourself!

None of these COVID Freedom Fighter money whore bitches! None! Frauds…your money is all they sought…ask today, did they give you anything? what has changed?

All they are IMO, are more like pimps and whores, MISDIRECTION artists, what the eyes see and ears here, the mind believes…

People like me were standing up 4 years ago, into the 5th year now, when many played with flint between their toes…studying how to pimp off the pain and suffering of COVID…I was on deck and awake and fighting and part of the Freedom Movement against lockdowns, the vaccine etc. way before users and money-whore frauds like Robert Malone et al. and all his mRNA technology con artists, all the vaccine makers (mRNA) came on tap…I was talking about the harms of OWS, the lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine, yes, me, long before the Garden Gnome stepstool Malone came along. Telling you about the dangers and harms when it was, he who was part of the invention of the mRNA technology and knew of the ineffectiveness and harms, yet the bitch was silent with the rest of them. Seeking to gain fame and money, to get the NOBEL.

So why would people like me defer or listen to a Robert Malone? Why? To people like that who have walked around and given shows full of baseless misdirection, con words, all ending in ‘please donate’…doing all they could to cover up their handy work in the COVID and mRNA vaccine crime…why the fCUk would I or you listen to that shit anymore? I never did, for they used my research, people like me, our work…most of the Freedom Fighters are frauds…sorry to burst your mental bubble…

Why would someone like me, listen to any of the tripe and drivel and bullshit he Malone spews?…When he went and sued good people trying to help like Stew, McCullough, Ruby etc. etc., the only person he did not sue was Jesus…and he is so egotistical and hubris laden he might well ask his moronic stupid 0-10 lawyer to file a case on Jesus…who is he? he is only important in his own mind…he got it all wrong and has no depth or breadth IMO in virology or immunology or vaccinology…yes he can pipette some chemicals and yes, he can read off a phone or computer screen…but what he brought you mom and pop learnt fast and are even more understanding of the fraud virus and vaccine now…he will not even take questions from you the public (scripted if he does)…ask him to take a real interview, not from EPOCH or CHD etc., a real interview with real unbiased (seeking donor money) scientists in immunology and virology…see if you get anywhere. You will grow a third male tit before you get that. Kamla will blush when he shows her how to obfuscate and evade questions.

and his work and silence and shilling of the mRNA vaccine killed people. His lies about it saving lives. He knew this TWEET below was a pure lie, he is a con dangerous fraud, he has no such data and was simply shilling vaccine here:

This was just to fuck you further and the thing is, many fell for it and took it and some died. He will need answer to that.

His silence on reverse transcription of mRNA back to DNA, of vaccine and content not staying at injection site, of it not dissolving rapidly etc. Lies and silence. People like him. He used our work, my work, yes, he is inept, and he and they know it…so he used our published work, other peoples’ work to then present yet he joined late…so we do not listen to that fraud, we do not defer to him…for he caused this in part….the deaths are at his feet….to jump on the COVID Freedom Movement…at least Weissman and Kariko and Bourla et al. have stones…Malone has no testicles for they know their technology and vaccine has serious issues yet stand by it…the little lilliputian ran to hide among the real Freedom Fighters…

Why should we, any of us, praise him or thank him, why should I thank him? For what? He should thank us that we tolerate him, he brought nothing but death and pimped off of pain and suffering. And still does. Grateful for what? What the fuck did he bring to the discourse, the table? That we did not already know and were experiencing...he brought NOTHING…NOTHING…if you think he did, show me…I see NOTHING…he is a fraud, a con man CREATED by the Freedom Movement media to whore off of you! For your money, your pain! We learnt NOTHING from him! ZERO! A job in FDA? Are you fucking kidding me? Trump will then deal with the real Freedom Movement in media…for that will not just be a betrayal but insane…it would be like Jeff Dahmer holding body parts in his hand telling you that raping gay men and eating them is a crime…

First of all, mRNA technology is failed and deadly and must be stopped. Moreover, Karikó said he is a fraud and embellished himself and she got the NOBEL and he even threatened her…see here…her words:

I am pained and wrestle and struggle to put pen here, but I have to.

I am there too, for it was I in the beginning with some others who seemed to have lost their ways…money I guess and were always LIMITED HANGOUTS….quasi-truth peoples.

Nothing about COVID, about OWS, about lockdowns, school closures, NOTHING was a success, all was a failure! OWS was a failure. The Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine was a failure and killed! OWS and the Malone mRNA vaccine saved not one life!

First, there will never ever be a SAFE vaccine, ever!

Most who are part of the COVID Freedom Movement are eugenicists. Look closely, listen.

People like James Hill, MD, writes James Hill MD’s Newsletter, a giant, a real soldier…love him…Mike Yeadon is a whisperer…Risch, silent, introvert, but a friend…true intellect…only person I know can match me or I look up too and think I can learn from…Ramin Oskoui…giant, RIP…Atlas, smart, he let the deepstate batter him, I was hoping he learnt form me how to handle these bitches…

Mike Yeadon is their father, they do not like to admit it, but they learn from him…if you want to listen to anyone, listen to him, Couey, Breggins etc… real soldiers in this war against the Global Predators…

Now folk like DEL Bigtree, I am upset with DEL for he fell for the Malone bullshit and caved to that fraud when we had a show in Las Vegas and split us to 2 stages as Malone argued to DEL who was interviewing us, that he got no oxygen when I stood next to him and spoke, the little short fraud biotch, never will that biotch get a Trump job, stop getting the vapors out of concern…I will simply expose the truth that is in media and most his own writings and words…can’t scrub…

I will ensure the truth is known deep and far as long as it takes…no RFK Jr. can skirt that…RFK Jr. joined us…we did not ‘join’ him…it was I and some like me who were but do not lump DEL as a limited hangout, I think he is real, I did interviews with him and spent time and he is real…money hungry but real…decent man…real heart…

EPOCH, Unity, Brownstone…these are Limited hangouts…fucking with the truth…playing a game with Malone for donor money…played a game…fucked with lives…people listened to the fraud bullshit Malone et al. spewed, took the shot and many died…he will need answer to that in courts in times….he will not get away…they will not get away…go to my Horsemen List…I was asked to compile that List…by people in Trump administration orbit. For proper investigations…

I am so sorry I ever did any work with you people…you ‘Freedom Fighters’…money whores…do not put Dr. Naomi Wolf in that LIMITED HANGOUTS quasi-truth frauds….for it was she who when I and we were cancelled, with American Out Loud Talk radio (Malcolm) and TrialSite News…who stepped up…put real stones on the table and told legacy media to fuck right off! Dr. ‘Lock them all to hell up’ Alexander had something to say…she set up Clout and began her crusade…in that I respect her fully…she works hard…to play in this patriarchal sexist misogynistic ‘woman suppressing’ money whore game of COVID Freedom Fighters…

