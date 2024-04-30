Actual Nuremberg execution, hanging...I want proper legal inquiries, courts, juries, tribunals & under oath, of all involved in COVID fraud non-pandemic, from virus to lockdowns, to DEADLY medical
treatment of our precious elderly in hospitals (the death COVID protocol) to the Bancel, Kariko, Weissman, Malone, Bancel, Bourla et al. mRNA technology gene based mRNA injection; if guilty, HANG them
Trump administration, Biden administration, once judges say execution, then carry it out…these people killed people, killed innocent people in their quest for fame and money…we as a people, must get accountability…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I want Justice for the death of my best friend who is put on a ventilator. Who was denied ivermectin
The Nuremberg trials set the example.