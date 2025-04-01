AG Pam 'Pom Pom' Bondi is still rifling through documents looking for the Epstein papers that has major connected people names, congress, senators et al., yet she draws praise from me seeking death
penalty for Luigi Mangione for shooting of Brian Thompson; well done Pom Pom Pam as you found time away from the talk shows and photo shoots, huge praise to you! ppssst, Epstein files are on your desk
That list will never come out…too many “important “ people are on it…
you go Pam