‘Akkan was arraigned last Wednesday and had been held without bail at the Albany County Jail.

Police in Albany have taken heat for failing to notify the public of the vicious sexual assault until after the local news outlet started probing — even as the suspect was on the loose for about a month.

“The reasoning shouldn’t matter, the fact the public wasn’t informed of such an atrocity is disgraceful,” New York State Senate Republicans posted on X.

“A shocking lack of concern for New Yorker’s safety.”

In a statement this week, police defended the decision.

“The common practice by the Albany Police Department is that information regarding sexual assaults are not released through a media release to prevent further trauma to the victim, unless there are other extenuating circumstances,” such as a potential threat to the community, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

“We want to assure the community that immediately after this incident was reported an assessment was conducted and it was determined that there was no imminent threat to the public.”’

Victim arriving at the Ecuadorian illegal killer air B and B…

Now the illegal rapist killer has the girl on his back as he carries her somewhere to dispose of her body…see her shoes…she is on his back dead…

This is what Obama and Biden did to America and it is the tip, we will see something now we never knew could happen in USA…