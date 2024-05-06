All I know today on vaccines due to the fraud of COVID & deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman mRNA technology gene-based shots? Well, I would now never vaccinate my children & under NO condition, ZERO
when it comes to these COVID mRNA technology LNP shots, I see no medical, bedside, scientific, clinical or otherwise argument, reasoning that any SANE parent should vaccinate their child, teen
No mRNA technology gene-based vaccine or no adeno viral vector platform, NONE. There is no COVID related vaccine that should be given to any child, IMO healthy or otherwise. The data is clear, no, not ONE healthy US child, Sweden, Germany etc. who were exposed to COVID, got infected, then got severely ill or died. Not one. Across 4 years of this fraud.
No sane parent. Not one. You would be reckless and harming your child. If there is someone out there, some doctor in this entire world, some scientist, some virologist, some vaccinologist, some immunologist, who thinks kids should be vaccinated with these vaccines, please find me, many know how to, and let us talk. Open discussion for the public and you make your case. I will make mine. Bring your research and data please.
VACCINES ARE THE BIGGEST MEDICAL FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF MEDICINE....
I have ZERO trust in the medical community, especially corporate medicine.