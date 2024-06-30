All same Op, same Op, it is not over! Operation Northwoods, Gulf of Tonkin, H1N1 2009 Obama pandemic fraud (swine flu), SARS-1 (2003), COVID SARS-2, now H5N1, H5N2, H5 N8 avian bird flu...all frauds
using the over cycled PCR process...they are creating pandemics out of NOTHING...using PCR...these people like Fauci & Birx et al. once courts show it definitive fraud, must be hung.
hang them all high, no matter who they are, even your friends...hang them...they killed people.
Nuremberg 2.0