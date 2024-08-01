Always the greatest moment when an American held hostage is freed even when Obama & Biden pays billions & places a bounty on our heads; this is a political stunt too as it will be used by the Harris
Biden Obama election team to give her cred; will even create hurricanes out of light rain so that Air Force One can be seen landing & Harris emerging on the scene; don't forget the rapes killed girls
https://twitter.com/i/status/1818722104952685011
As I said, she is of Indian heritage to beg for money and black to beg for votes…
This is Harris’s real accomplishments, flooding US with illegals who raped and killed our women…girls…she wanted to flood us with illegals for future votes and help Obama transform America and look what they went and did….should we ask her why she did that? did she not know what would happen?
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Harmeet Dhillon, former vice chair of the California Republican Party, founder of Dhillon Law Group and a native of India, called Harris a "chameleon" when it comes to her racial identity.
"Harris identifies as whatever the audience wants to hear," she said in a statement sent to Newsmax. "In Indian crowds, she's Indian. Lately she's Black. Rarely is she Jamaican unless advocating casual marijuana use. She identifies as tough on crime – or defund the police/BLM, depending. She's a chameleon."