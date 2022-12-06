America was attacked by itself with this COVID pandemic & the fraud failed unsafe gene injection vaccine from Pfizer & Moderna; just like America is being invaded by its government at Southern border
I argue this was an attack from within, we need the investigations to uncover just who & when & what & why. But we start with Fauci, Francis Collins, Baric, and Daszak, under oath, separate
"America was attacked from within."
So was Canada Dr. A.
This article was just posted to Yakkstack:
https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2022/12/05/richmond-girl-death-hospital-sick/
Because? It's totally normal these days for little girls to be "diagnosed with myocarditis due to the flu", undergo 2 heart procedures, and then die from a "massive stroke".
Right?
I dug a little. Danielle was 6 years old.
https://www.richmond-news.com/in-the-community/richmond-girl-hockey-player-remembered-by-community-6196963
Read these comments, before they're disappeared.
https://mobile.twitter.com/tamarataggart/status/1599173895797772288
RIP Danielle. 💉💔👼
#NoAmnesty 😭
#TheMothersAreComing'Justin 🎯
Under Oath and in A Federal Court!!!