Menachery et al.: "A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence"; I won't stop re-posting this one 2015 Gain-of-Function research study on bat coronaviruses

Like how America is invading itself, like how the US government under Biden is INVADING America via the Southern Border, we were also attacked from within with this COVID virus and fraud failed deadly gene injection vaccine; ‘the call is coming from inside the house’; in some sense, sick malevolent inept reckless and malfeasant people, for their own pur…