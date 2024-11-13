You people plainly and simply DEFRAUDED Trump. You deceived him. You used COVID to harm him. POTUS Trump trusted his scientific advisors Fauci Birx Hahn Redfield Azar Moncef Bourla et al. and so he is not to be blamed for the failure of OWS or the deadly Malone Bourla et al. gene vaccine, and we must have accountability and justice for all the wrongs. We must.

But what is happening NOW and has happened is even more catastrophic than the initial bringing of a fraud fake PCR-manufactured ‘lie of asymptomatic spread, equal risk of severe outcomes despite differentials in baseline risk’ non-pandemic…the lies and fraud and deception to POTUS Trump CONTINUES…the troubling issue is we have POTUS Trump still praising the OWS and lockdowns as successful and the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA deadly vaccine as having been a success when neither of those are true. None of these saved any lives. I have to say POTUS Trump is wrong to state this for there is no evidence of this. There is a landscape of harms and deaths. To children and adults and elderly across the last 5 years. Many due to the deadly medical response.

And you would think that the anti-lockdown anti-Malone Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine COVID Freedom fighter doctors and scientists and crowd (Freedom Fighter media) who made money and fame over the last near 5 years would stand up etc., you would think…but no…they are NOT…they went silent as soon (and even before when it was being worked out) as RFK Jr. joined Trump’s campaign…all for jobs, began scrubbing their media of all the lewd, filthy, smear language against Trump across 8 years for they despised him…I sat in calls with people like Malone et al. who were on and the filth he/they said about Trump was staggering…the hatred he/they had for Trump, and many of these people who now say ‘we support Trump’, they all hated Trump across his first term, across Biden’s term, and sought all ways to get ‘inside’ just not in a Trump administration…I joined Trump’s administration and they refused…they even ridiculed me…back then…it was a badge of honor for them…yes, these very same people who today are puckered up for jobs, were part of legacy media hitting Trump all how they could on lockdowns, vaccine etc…and they still do despise him, 100%, but now silence for a Kennedy Jr. job, hoping and posturing for one. They are just trying to make money, take photos.

In this, I say they, these ‘job seekers’ are harming Americans AGAIN for no lockdown worked and no mRNA vaccine worked, not any before and not any mRNA vaccine to come, no matter what they try to tell you about ‘new and improved’. This is staggering that they would flip like this.

Yet they are now partaking in a scheme to harm Americans by their silence. It is staggering. RFK Jr.’s silence is staggering, on matters that are important, that he prior championed.

Silence, a reversal of prior anti-lockdown and anti-Malone RNA vaccine stance all to get a RFK jr. job??…I predict they will even go as far as state that Trump was right all along and put it out in media for him to see, that the very same deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine DID work…they will go back on all they stood for across the last 5 years.

Nothing but 2$ street level money whores. That is all.

They are.

The well-being of Americans is not their aim…money and fame is.

IMO, I remain surprised how they silenced RFK Jr. for this is not him…the ‘usual’ RFK Jr. I like that RFK Jr. I am tired too of people who say ssshhhssshh as let the election pass etc. That is pure bullshit dangerous thinking and behavior.

But someone like RFK Jr. is needed in the administration for fundamentally, with all his mistakes and no one is perfect, we all are imperfect people, he RFK Jr., brings lots and a desire to do good and save lives and improve things. I support him. I support the technical side. That is my focus. His silence, imposed, is flat 100% wrong. People have played politics with the lives of Americans.

The silencing is glaring and should not have happened or happen now. The election is done!

WRONG! We need POTUS Trump to acknowledge the dangers of mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine.

I am urging POTUS Trump to please stand up now against the failed OWS and the deadly mRNA gene-based vaccine. It is time. POTUS Trump knows that the vaccine failed and harmed. I support Trump fully and will do all to help him, his administration, his government! I ask POTUS Trump to unchain RFK Jr. please so that he can talk freely on deadly OWS and the mRNA vaccine.