Any illegal from Latin America, from, Middle East or North Africa, if you touch, physically assault, threaten one of our border agents, border police, police, military, FBI, DEA, ATF etc.; any
law agent of the US, then you must be put down, you must be shot dead. No exceptions. If you threaten the lives of our agents, you must be put down...the feral rabid dog you are.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Indeed, that's the proper thing to do. Standard procedure.
As it should be