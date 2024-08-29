In other words, pathogen e.g. virus (if we accept this was a virus) lands on the nasal mucosal lining (in the nostrils) or oral cavity etc. and hangs out there initially; the immune response e.g. vaccinal antibodies, is needed there and potentially if there is progression to the upper respiratory or lower respiratory tract (mucosal lining etc.). However, the vaccinal antibodies are systemic e.g. in the blood, and do not or cannot readily enter the respiratory compartment (which is separate from the blood stream) where it is needed. In other words, the vaccine not only was ineffective and harmful and deadly, it just could not work! It did not work. If this was ‘true’ and we accept the ‘virus’ etc. and accept that COVID was a real pandemic etc. (which it was not), had they brought a nasal vaccine (spray etc. inducing antibodies in the nasal mucosa), then that may have worked and mechanically could have done the job. In short,

we were conned all the way. They rolled out something that just could NOT work!

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092