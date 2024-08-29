Anyone stating that COVID mRNA gene-based vaccines (Malone Bourla Bancel, Sahin et al.) were effective & saved lives are lying (lied to you); why? mechanically, the vaccine 'could NOT' work as there
is no mechanism, no avenue whereby these injections introduced into the deltoid (arm) with antibodies induced/spreading 'systemically' can enter the RESPIRATORY compartment where their action needed
In other words, pathogen e.g. virus (if we accept this was a virus) lands on the nasal mucosal lining (in the nostrils) or oral cavity etc. and hangs out there initially; the immune response e.g. vaccinal antibodies, is needed there and potentially if there is progression to the upper respiratory or lower respiratory tract (mucosal lining etc.). However, the vaccinal antibodies are systemic e.g. in the blood, and do not or cannot readily enter the respiratory compartment (which is separate from the blood stream) where it is needed. In other words, the vaccine not only was ineffective and harmful and deadly, it just could not work! It did not work. If this was ‘true’ and we accept the ‘virus’ etc. and accept that COVID was a real pandemic etc. (which it was not), had they brought a nasal vaccine (spray etc. inducing antibodies in the nasal mucosa), then that may have worked and mechanically could have done the job. In short,
we were conned all the way. They rolled out something that just could NOT work!
THE MAGIC POTION WASN'T
CREATED FOR THE SCARY SICKNESS……
THE SCARY SICKNESS WAS CREATED FOR THE MAGIC POTION🤫
First ime that I hear this point of view. The doctors were not aware of this? Even an expert, like Geert Vanden Bossche, has not said this before.