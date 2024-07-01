remove him…they, democrats, are arguing that internal people set this early debate to hurt him…I say bullshit…they chose this and asked for it because they knew he was fading fast and wanted it early so as to get him in a debate before it was too late…but he was way gone…if they amped him up with any more drugs could kill the man…I argue if it (debate) had gone well, they would have said ‘NO MORE’…he is much too busy…but the opposite happened because the emperor never had any clothes. They prayed and held their noses…

to no avail.

Look this election is over, at least the part of it that involves Biden, it is DONE!

To think they believe that he can even serve 4 more years?….in what sane universe could this ever happen? can you imagine Biden in one year? I mean, he cannot make it cogently, competently, and in control of his mental faculties for the next 7 months and for the national security of America, he cannot, he must not be allowed to be POTUS across the next 7 months. Cannot. It by itself is insane. I am not referring to the election in November, I am referring to the fact that he must step down now because the nation and world saw a man who is clearly demented and not in control of his mental capacity. He is not running America, and this too is the lie, the fraud the media has been playing on Americans for 4 years. Biden was not fit in 2020. They lied and should themselves be held to account for this deceit.

See DRUDGE recent headlines (note, DRUDGE routinely cups Biden’s balls, used to cup Trump’s but somewhere they fell out (ask Coulter about that)):

Again, I say bullshit, they wanted it early to slip one in ‘fast’ as they knew day by day he was declining.