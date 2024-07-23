Assassination attempt on POTUS Trump, YES, the Secret Service (SS) & under Cheatle fCUked up real good, but we must grill Cheatle NOW on an EQUALLY catastrophic fCUk up, this being HIDING Biden's
real condition, his mental decline, mobility decline for the SS detail is with Biden 24/7 & know it all; Cheatle & the SS agents who guard Biden KNOW IT ALL & his doctor Kevin O'Connor
who as per reports, is in some twisted shady deal with the Bidens…is this why he has given rosy medical reports? How could this doctor seriously over these years lie so openly about Biden being in good health? Cheatle must now be investigated (with the SS detail that is with Biden all the time) and brought in under oath and asked how could she and her agents know the truth about Biden yet keep it so very quiet from the nation or from somebody, congress, senators, congresspersons, the Speaker etc., someone….when this is a direct threat to national security and America? But I think they did not need tell for all of the people you yourself can think of, they knew e.g. Pelosi, Schumer, Clyburn etc.…it was we the public who were bull shitted….yet we knew too…
Who are they to keep this matter secret when it affects the nation…at some point their secrecy to the person being guarded falls away to the benefit for the nation. What about Biden’s doctor? It is not only Harris et al. who have lied and bull shitted us for years so as to hold power, but his doctor must be investigated and if shown lied and conspired, then take his license and maybe he has to face proper courts. Legal justice.
Breaking News from Newsmax.com at 11:02 a.m.:
US Secret Service Director Cheatle has resigned after admitting mistakes over Pres. Trump’s security.
Additional Information, also from Newsmax at 11:10 a.m.:
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, for the first time, directly blamed the incompetence of the Biden administration for his being "forced to take a bullet for democracy."
"The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.
"IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!"
