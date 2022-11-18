Australia & Japan today: What is happening there with escalating infection & case rates? These nations had highest COVID fraud mRNA vaccine uptakes & boosters, locked down hardest; what's happening?
Locked down too long & hard, no proper baseline natural immunity, large susceptibles still, too much vaccine uptake, no proper access to prophylaxis/early treatment, it's the VACCINE, stupid!
Look at the excess mortality. We have told them over and over and these people will not listen. I am no immunologist or virologist but let me try to explain how I understand this.
If you mass vaccinate (and boost) across age-groups and into a pandemic with elevated infectious pressure (while virus is circulating), and using a vaccine that does not sterilize the virus (a vaccine that is non-neutralizing, does not stop infection, replication, transmission as is the COVID gene vaccine), a vaccine that induces antigen-specific, non-neutralizing vaccinal antibodies, then Darwinian natural selection pressure (due to mounting vaccinal antibodies that have not yet reached its maximal fully matured & developed ‘binding affinity’ for the antigen epitopes/binding sites) will play a strong role. This mounting sub-optimal immune pressure will ‘pressure’ the spike antigen or infectiousness of the virus. The virus can bind to the virus but not neutralize it.
With selection pressure, there will be consequent viral immune escape, with original antigenic sin (I call it ‘mortal antigenic sin) (immune fixation, immune priming, pathogenic priming, prejudicing to the initial prime or exposure, recalling induced antibodies to the initial prime), and thus the viral mutants that are ‘fittest’ and ‘strongest’ that can overcome this sub-optimal mounting population immune pressure will be selected forward, and become enriched in the environment and become dominant. You saw this in Delta and Omicron and all of its sub-variants/clades. There will thus be ongoing continual transmission and as such, waves. You will also see the waves not coming back to baseline and as such not getting to herd immunity. In other words, those doing this, those pharma and health officials and policy makers doing this, know full well that this pandemic will continue for 100 more years, with infectious variant after infectious variant.
It is happening in Japan and Australia. What next? Lockdowns again? ZERO COVID madness? Masks? None of it worked in the past and will not and ‘never’ work now!
If you left the population alone, allow them to develop natural immunity that would get them to herd immunity. Many may already be immune but you are now damaging their natural immunity (layering vaccine immunity on top of natural immunity) with this fraud vaccine that is subverting it and even causing cancers to explode in metastasis. Just stop this fraud vaccine madness, it is causing the virus to be transmitted from the vaccinated. The data is clear on this. It is the vaccine, stupid! It is the vaccine (and boosters) that is driving the infections and subsequent hospitalizations and even death in particularly older persons.
Focus on the use of anti-viral chemo-prophylaxis, early treatment, and also nasal-oral washes (povidone-iodine 10% diluted or oral hydrogen peroxide, no swallow). Do not use any of the Pfizer products for this pandemic, nor Moderna. No Paxlovid, none of it. None of their mRNA vaccines and never ever give healthy ‘statistical zero’ risk children these fraud shots.
I have shown this before and here again. Why has South Africa done so well especially as to Omicron?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Common sense is not common at all. It must have been common at one time. But today for the educated population of fools common sense is not in their dna proven by their inability to comprehend that if you don’t know ingredient in a product simply don’t eat it or inject it! Simple common sense: because it might be poison!
My mom and dad both got the bivalent booster a week ago; both started with coughing, fatigue ala omicron. Mom 1 week to the day landed in the ER with chest pains. She was admitted and then, Covid tested! Of course she tested positive so they isolated her. I told them no remdesivir or paxlovid. She is asthmatic and her breathing sounds terrible anyway at 92. So they gave her breathing treatments and steroids (although she is diabetic) and have kept her 4 days. Her ekg is normal, labs normal, troponin levels stable. I asked her nurse why are they keeping her? If there’s a legitimate reason, fine, otherwise I am taking her home tomorrow. She has grown weaker due to muscle atrophy because no one will walk her anywhere (short staffed due to quackzine mandate). I am sure they are keeping her for the money. But the buck stops tomorrow as far as I’m concerned. 😡