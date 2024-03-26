AwakeNotWoke a brilliant subscriber reminded us of Douglas McAuthur McCain, an American, who joined ISIS to kill & why we must look inward & be concerned about 'the enemy within' too; how come?
Why did McCain seek to kill this way? IMO, not because you are in America or Canada etc. and have citizenship because of some family sponsoring you there; if you hate America, you are NOT American
Slain ISIS jihadi among more than 100 Americans fighting with militants in Syria | CNN
‘An American man died last weekend in Syria while fighting for ISIS, the latest evidence of the reach of a terror group that’s become increasingly powerful and feared in the eyes of Americans.
Douglas McAuthur McCain, 33, died in a battle between rival extremist groups in the suburbs of Aleppo, Syria’s once-bustling commercial capital and largest city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that monitors the conflict.
The man’s uncle, Ken McCain, said that his nephew had gone to fight as a jihadi and that the U.S. State Department told the family Monday about the death.’
The same ISIS with links to the CIA and Mossad?
Any comments about Americans fighting with the Israeli armed forces conducting a genocide and committing war crimes on a population of two million people, and on a scale almost no-one has witnessed in their lifetimes, as we speak?
Beats me why ISIS is waging war on the Russians, am I missing something here - or is it because there are lots of Ukrainian Muslim's and that's why - but if so, there must be lots of Russian Muslim's too - can't make heads or tails of it, can you?
ISIS on America's side, that must be a first - my Enemy's Enemy is my friend?