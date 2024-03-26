Slain ISIS jihadi among more than 100 Americans fighting with militants in Syria | CNN

‘An American man died last weekend in Syria while fighting for ISIS, the latest evidence of the reach of a terror group that’s become increasingly powerful and feared in the eyes of Americans.

Douglas McAuthur McCain, 33, died in a battle between rival extremist groups in the suburbs of Aleppo, Syria’s once-bustling commercial capital and largest city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that monitors the conflict.

The man’s uncle, Ken McCain, said that his nephew had gone to fight as a jihadi and that the U.S. State Department told the family Monday about the death.’