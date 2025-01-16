lots of public support for the shots. There is a lot to be gained from promoting studies that conclude that the shots saved millions of lives.

If RFK Jr can convert to this conclusion, and not need to be removed and replaced, it will help massively to sell the shots. A decision has possibly been taken in Davos, to which JD is linked through his WEF YGL mentor Peter Theil, or elsewhere, that the number of Americans is surplus to requirements.”

‘Under Hahn's watch, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the company's COVID-19 vaccine just behind a similar OK for Pfizer and BioNTech's jab. Tens of millions of Americans have now received a Moderna shot.

Hahn will help lead Flagship’s nascent Preemptive Medicine and Health Security business. Flagship founder and CEO Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., is also chairman of Moderna.’

In fact, 9 out of the last 10 FDA commissioners—representing nearly four decades of agency leadership—have gone on to work for pharmaceutical companies.

So, what say you? I know there are billions to be made by pharma, vaccine CEOs, medical doctors, health agency officials at CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc., Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al. from the mRNA technology transfection ‘so called vaccines’ (they are not vaccines but rather a gene delivery platform technology). I know, my head is not up my ass.

Issue is the studies that say the shots worked are all bogus, devastatingly poor research methods that we will show and have shown, fraud outcome, reporting, results etc., by both vaccine makers and FDA, and so what would Bobby Jr. stand on? Would he want to match wits and expertise with a purist evidence-based expert like me? With others like McCullough, Dr. J.J. Couey? Sasha Latypova? Dr. Harvey Risch? Dr. Mark Trozzi? Dr. James Thorp? Dr. Mike Yeadon? We were trying to thread a needle to push back on Trump while not blaming him or Biden…DIRECTLY….yet if they move to push out self-amplifying, self-disseminating, aerosolized dispersed mRNA, to transition all vaccines to mRNA, then we will have to take them on. Technically. I see none of them, not one named so far as a nominee capable of matching any names I have named scientifically and technically. Yes we had good times giving speeches, all of us, but we will get serious soon. We await swearing in. I mean having coffee and drinks and dinner with these people was good, nice people, I would argue good human beings, but if they think we can move forward and they try to fuck the US public with mRNA again and a fake PCR created bird flu (or similar) pandemic, then they will be treated like Fauci in the press. We will take them apart in the media.

POTUS Trump must understand, and I say this to ANW, that people died because of HIS Operation Warp Speed (OWS), his lockdowns (yes, I know he delegated to Fauci and Birx but he was the boss), his deadly school closures, his deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA transfection LNP-vaccine where not one life was saved by any OWS or mRNA vaccine. That the time is up now, no more stating the OWS worked or the vaccine is beautiful and was used to save any life.

Not one life was saved by any OWS or mRNA vaccine and I found it and find it repulsive and sinister that since people have endorsed 47 and seek jobs, they went silent when each day prior, they were hammering about failed deadly OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

They killed POTUS Trump, they killed. Your OWS and your mRNA gene vaccine. And yes, Biden rolled it out and mandated, but you brought it. You bear responsibility. IMO as much. Many in your Trump administration 1.0 and Biden’s. Bear responsibility. I support you, supported and still do and in my heart think you are a good human being and advocate for USA, but you made 2 catastrophic mistakes in 2020 and people died. You need to take responsibility now and work to fix it and make Americans ‘whole’ again post COVID that came under you. No more language 5 D chess games, no more silencing. I know I am on many lists to assume posts in the new administration (I speak to folk on the inside and makes sense given I worked for you in term one as your senior pandemic advisor at HHS) but this type of writing will strike me off. So be it. I do not mind, I prefer to be on the outside where I WILL stand with the American people and get justice, accountability, and see that punishment is meted out where it should be based on legal courts and judges and juries.

So ANW, tell us how this will come about? We will not sit by and let them do this again…advance more PCR over cycled manufactured (lie of asymptomatic transmission, lie of equal risk of severe outcome despite differentials in age and risk baseline risk) non-pandemics like COVID and H1NI etc. and no more mRNA vaccine, so how will they do this? How will Bobby Jr. turn for the man I know, the good man, the principled man, the soldier I know in Jr. will not do this. So, tell me. Your input is always prescient and seminal.