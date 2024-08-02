see my initial reply for the tabling of Pakistan is very important for it is nuclear armed and always on the edge with India for full nuclear war…it has said before attacking a muslim nation will bring it into the war…as it is a muslim nation. See Kenneth’s reply…I find this exchange very very interesting. ANW and Kenneth to be very in-tuned. See Milton’s feedback, always a learning for us. And 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, raised a key point on home ownership. I think the capacity for commentors to engage is critical in our debates now. To help inform each other.

AwakeNotWoke

8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago

Yes, all very true as regards home ownership. But the big news is the deafening silence from Harris, Biden and Blinken on the developments in the middle-east. Will Israel cross Erdogan's red line by going into Lebanon, or has that line already been crossed. Erdogan threatened a few days ago to invade Israel, stating that there is no reason Turkey cannot do this. How will his NATO country respond to Israel's assasination of Erdogan's HAMAS buddy in Iran? Will he stage a false flag and claim Israel attacked him then invoke Artice 5 of the NATO Charter? Netanyahu has said that Erdogan's end will be the same as Saddam's. Does he expect the US to sacrifice its troops to prop up his regime? It certainly sounds like it. Is Harris trying to not alienate the muslim vote in the swing states that Biden lost? Why have Harris, Biden and Blinken not warned Erdogan not to invade Israel? What are the implications for America's and NATO's proxy war against the Russian anti-Nazi resistance in Ukraine if Erdogan gets more pissed off with the US? Israel has called for NATO to expel Turkey but NATO has no mechanism to expel a member. Erdogan has 10-12 US nuclear missiles he can seize and has already condemned the US for complicity in Israel's alleged war crimes. How long will nuclear armed muslim Pakistan refrain from attacking Israel as things develop? What will be the BRICS response, noting that 2 of the leading BRICS nations are nuclear armed and also have close links to a nuclear armed North Korea. Interesting times. Once the nukes start hitting US cities then dreams of increased home ownership will be a thing of the past. Again, why are Harris, Biden and Blinken silent?

Dr. Paul Alexander

8 mins agoAuthor

you raised key critical questions and the one in there that I have written about and has always been a dark horse and that is Pakistan...for it has always signaled an attack on a muslim nation could draw it into the fight...once Pakistan slings off nukes so will India...we are literally facing WW III...

Kenneth a deGruchy jr

8 hrs ago

I hate off topic posters but to answer your burning question, the triumvirate you mention are incompetent boobs residing in the large intestines of the deep state / military industrial complex that apparently get their jollies from Malthusian wet dreams.

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

5 hrs ago

There is NO true home ownership in America.

Founding Fathers wanted We the People to have ALLODIAL PROPERTY TITLE which means no property taxes nor debts may be levied on your castle -- even paying a cent in property taxes means you do not own "your" home, but, rather, are leasing it from the county.

Only the state of Nevada since the mid 1990s issues in rare instances this kind of property title.

When will the slaves finally wake up?

Milton Farrow

Milton’s Substack

5 hrs ago

With the Demodeplorables soon, there will be limited home ownership because when average home increase in price to between 800,000-to 1,000,000.00 --home ownership will end in the US-The exponential increase in inflation os soon gonna DOUBLE-EGGS costing about 4 bucks

will be going to 10 bucks-gas @ 5.00 to 7.50- ( end of the Auto industry)--Next The Collapse of the Banks