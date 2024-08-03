Who cries today for children? For white children? For any child? Raped and murdered American white girls due to Harris and Biden’s border policies? Who? For any child raped and killed, stabbed? Who cries for children who are innocent? White, black, Christian, Jewish, Muslim/Islamic, Hindu etc.? Who cares to cry? Are our children NOTHING?

See also below excellent stack by Postcards from Barsoom on ‘who speaks for the children’…

Let me give you my opinion:

1)you know I am playing with you for who gives a fcuk if he is African or Middle Eastern, it’s the same feral animal barbaric characters, rapist killers, over and over who slaughter our peoples, and the key is we want this shit to stop…we do not want these 6th century medieval beasts in our countries and don’t talk bull shit about he was born in UK…no no no, he was a budding terrorist and will always be that and all those illegals are that…he showed you this…just like the budding terrorists brought into USA by Kamala Harris for among the millions of unvetted illegals, there are terror cell, young people from Middle East etc. who will kill Americans in time, rape and kill…this is why we need a Trump like person, Trump or Trump like to mass deport and close the border…America faces dark times ahead for in the 20 million illegals, are thousands of deadly rapists and killers, bombers, stabbers, ruthless animals, Latin gangs MS-13, 18 Street gang etc. Satanist bad people…

2)do not you media, you typical fecal low-life scum media, be posting pictures of the 17 year old animal killer of when he was a child…a 17 year old is a man…a physical man…grown…this was a terrorist young adult…not a child…you fecal feral banal media, go find proper adult photos. You bitches in media want us to think he was a child just like the children he killed…you want sympathy….you are filthy putrid animals…all of you. You want sympathy for this killer? Fuck you media! Shove your cameras up your filthy unwashed asses! You all smell, you stink, you media.

3)I am happy the British are rioting and I wish no one be hurt but yes, but burn it down, yes have peaceful protests, peaceful civil protests, always, register your anger, it is past time, ensure you harm no one but let the government see you have had enough of them leaving your nation, your children, your daughters at the hands of the 6th century medieval beasts, to be raped and killed…it is time to vote them all out, imprison many of these government people and take back your nation (s)

4)This was a racial murder of these children so you filthy fecal media, why don’t you report it as such?

5)Yes, the 17 year old killer was born in Britian, but so what? He was a Rwandan immigrant named Axel Rudakubana. He called for genocide in Britian in school. These illegals, these migrants etc. these people use our nations as a stopping point, will never be their homeland and they treat it as such. We in the western nations are nothing but 2$ whores to these illegals, these foreign peoples, who come to take, take, rape us, kill us…enjoy our hospitality and kill us in the end. Use and abuse.

6)The leftist radical socialist freak in UK and the leftist criminal media write as if because you are a white person, a white child, woman, girl, you have no rights and actually you should thank the brutal gang rapist, groomer, stabber, bomber from North Africa, from sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle Easterner etc. for raping and stabbing you…that they have more rights than you. White people today in the west, in USA, Britian etc. are nothing, they are worth nothing in the eyes of you leftist freak animals…the illegal filth has more rights…ah, so you think…but it is coming close to a time when you will push the white person just a bit too far…will hurt them just a bit too much…

7)Leftist freaks, liberals, democrats in our western governments are either deadly nefarious and malevolent on our own peoples and do not care if we are hurt or are purely ignorant and stupid, unable to understand that they have lit our own funeral pyres by letting in these animals…no sane nation does what our nations have done to us…

8)Bringing in millions of unvetted potentially dangerous people into our western nations e.g. USA, UK, Canada etc. can only end in disaster for among them will be malevolent deadly people as we see, even second generation etc. Mass migration, flooding nations with millions of illegals etc. can never work. Yes they are many immigrants (I as an example) who go to nations and live good lives, educate, raise families and add to the nations. Seek to become a citizen and grow their families, and add positively to their new homeland. To be a contributing grateful member. But there are equal or even more immigrants and illegals and migrants or refugees, I don’t give a fuck what word you use, who are bad from the start and came to take and pilfer and rape and kill. Period. Should have never been allowed. Yes, some come for safety and I understand, but many are bad people. With no intent on assimilation to the new nation they have been let into.

And go on to live lives akin to the shithole hellhole they came from. Go on to make our nations and pieces of it look like the filth they came from. And our moronic deadly malicious governments seeking ONLY votes, do not factor in the assimilation aspect. And then expose (and help facilitate) the immigrant to pure hatred e.g. the SQUAD members in US congress who are a bunch of American hating leftist socialist radical dangerous nutjobs who denigrate USA every chance they get so no wonder the refugee or illegal is confused at the locals who have taken them in…who have been good to them…pouring their tax-money at them…for the very nation they are now living in, and for the locals who have opened their arms. Pure insanity! These illegals, these refugees, these migrants look at us as a people to exploit, to take advantage of, to rob, to rape, to kill, and never out of thanks or regard or respect.

The government in USA, UK, Canada etc. breeds hate and contempt for local people. This is why the illegal and refugee attacks the local people, they take ‘tone’ from the government and influential sickos like those in Hollywood, academia, and the fecal western legacy media. Basically within the illegals, not all but many, we take in 3rd world scum who go on to practice the very same evil violent killer rape tendencies they lived and engaged in within their former nations. And we are to ‘accommodate’ them. ‘Understand’ them. Our law enforcement are hijacked too and straightjacketed in what they can do.

9)Our radical socialist Kamala Harris type leftist governments reside with security and reside in gated communities and do not face the rape and killings we face. Yet we face it due to their policies.

10)I remind you that soldier Lee Rigby who was beheaded in London by two islamist evil monsters, was butchered by two men who were British Born yet had same African ancestry as this 17-year old killer. So you understand tell the media and UK government to fuck off when they say he was British. That is bull shit, means nothing, his allegiance was to his African heritage, that evil, that madness, that filth…

See the faces of innocence, violently ended lives at the hands of a monster:

These beasts like the British PM Starmer don’t seem to get it, we do not care if he was Chinese, we don’t give a fuck, we just want the rape and murder of our people to stop, the stabbing of our people….UK, USA, France etc., we do care that these immigrants, illegals often, these ‘migrants’ come into the country like USA and Canada and as you see, UK Britian etc. and rape and kill and stab and bomb and steal and mug etc. and you are worried about the exact ancestry and his fucking rights because he is 17?…fuck you Starmer….fuck you! Up yours! British people have a damn right to be angry and riot…for over a decade Britian has been sold out to the medieval feral animals out of North Africa and Middle East…unvetted illegals who have raped their way across Europe…who the fuck cares which part of the world or Africa they came from or emerged from, the fact is they have one thing in common, all of these feral beasts have rape, murder, grooming, gang rape, stabbing tendencies…up yours Stamer, you forget the fucking Rotherham British rape gangs…?

oh now you will claim ‘mental health issues’…? up yours Starmer…

