Bataclan terror attack by muslim islamic jihadists in 2015, what the media will not tell you, I will & what is in America & coming to America due to the flooding of illegals that comprises many islam
-ists; The illegals in France reserved the most barbaric medieval inhuman torture of the females on 2nd floor, disemboweling them alive, stabbed up vaginas, cut out their eyes, cut out men balls
Why would Obama and Biden flood America with these unvetted barbaric 6th century animals? Knowing they would kill Americans first chance they could.
Today:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
are we going to understand what is here only where we face hundreds dead one day disemboweled at the hands of these monsters? if this happens and by all accounts it will, then how do we as a nation respond? for when one devastating attack happens, and 'law enforcement' captures those who did it, more will happen for many of them are here...what do we do? do we sit among them? who brought them?
HOW DARE ISLAMISTS proclaim their “religion” to be one of PEACE???
Here are some references from the Quran that relate to the concepts of retributive justice, such as "an eye for an eye," punishments for theft, and other severe punishments:
Eye for an Eye
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:178):
"O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered - the free for the free, the slave for the slave, and the female for the female. But whoever overlooks from his brother anything, then there should be a suitable follow-up and payment to him with good conduct. This is an alleviation from your Lord and a mercy. But whoever transgresses after that will have a painful punishment."
Cutting Off Hands as Punishment for Stealing
Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:38):
"As for the thief, the male and the female, amputate their hands in recompense for what they committed as a deterrent [punishment] from Allah. And Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise."
Punishment for Infidels and Beheading
Surah Al-Anfal (8:12):
"When your Lord inspired to the angels, 'I am with you, so strengthen those who have believed. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieved, so strike [them] upon the necks and strike from them every fingertip.'"
Surah Muhammad (47:4):
"So when you meet those who disbelieve [in battle], strike [their] necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either [confer] favor afterward or ransom [them] until the war lays down its burdens. That [is the command]. And if Allah had willed, He could have taken vengeance upon them [Himself], but [He ordered armed struggle] to test some of you by means of others. And those who are killed in the cause of Allah - never will He waste their deeds."
These verses are often cited in discussions of Islamic law and retributive justice. However, interpretations and applications of these verses can vary significantly among different Islamic scholars and communities. It is also important to note that these verses are subject to contextual and historical interpretations……
HOWEVER there will be no softly softly excusing their actions at Bata-clan or on October 7th against innocent Jewish concert goers.
WE CAN ONLY JUDGE THEM TODAY, BY THE ACTIONS THEY ACTUALLY PERPETRATE UPON US, THEREFORE THEIR “religion” IS A BARBARIC RELIC WHICH BELONGS IN THE STONE-AGE. TO STILL USE THE QURAN IN 2024 AS AN EXCUSE FOR THEIR DESPICABLE BARBARISM SHOWS WHAT AN ABOMINATION THEY ARE TO THE ENTIRE HUMAN RACE!!!
Rant over!!!