Biden flew 320,000 illegal likely rapists, murderers, islamist jihadists into 43 American airports and will not say where! They are here, prepared to KILL, gang rape your daughters, SECRET flights
This is catastrophic & makes 9/11 pale in comparison as to risks we face (if it were as reported); Biden (and Obama) have placed Americans at risk for it is not IF, but WHEN, terror attacks are BOOKED
‘Joe Biden's administration has admitted transporting migrants on secret flights into the U.S. and lawyers for its immigration agencies claim revealing the locations could create national security 'vulnerabilities'.
Customs and Border Protection has refused to disclose information about a program last year secretly arranging flights for thousands of undocumented immigrants from foreign airports directly to U.S. cities.’
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden flew 320,000 illegal likely rapists, murderers, islamist jihadists into 43 American airports and will not say where! They are here, prepared to KILL, gang rape your daughters, SECRET flights
Dr Paul, in Florida, they discovered sex workers were flown in & home on the government dime.
They are hiding in the biggest cities disguised as gang members.