Biden has dementia, is senile, has steep cognitive decline, cannot put 2 sentences together now, & now White House visitor logs show Parkinsons specialist attended 10 times (ten) to Biden no doubt
A neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist has made nearly a dozen visits to the White House Medical Unit, visitor logs show, raising new questions about President Biden’s fitness for office
Biden’s inside cabal know many of them have broken law and face real jail and thus he MUST win to save them…Biden is basically daring democrats to move him…
'Has Trouble Putting Two Sentences Together': Rep Don Beyer, Who Compared Biden to Jesus, Sings a Different Tune
Virginia Democrat reportedly called on Biden to 'step aside now'
These bitches, the real people running America, have hidden Biden’s neurological decline for 4 years while you, we knew it…Biden is UNFIT for office, 100% unfit and must step down now….where is Speaker Mike Johnson? why can’t he invoke the 25th now? let us see which democrats votes it down.
‘A neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist has made nearly a dozen visits to the White House Medical Unit, visitor logs show, raising new questions about President Biden’s fitness for office as he battles efforts to push him off the 2024 ballot.
Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Bethesda neurologist and movement disorder specialist affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the office of the White House Medical Unit 10 times dating back to November 2022, the visitor logs show.
The logs, last updated on July 1, show Dr. Cannard visited the White House most recently on March 28.
Dr. Cannard met mostly with Megan Nasworthy, a medical liaison between the White House and Walter Reed. This past Jan. 17, he met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician who treats Dr. Biden.
Dr. Cannard’s first White House visit, on Nov. 15, 2022, involved a meeting with Dr. Joshua Simmons, an emergency medicine specialist associated with Walter Reed and the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.’
The US is a communist country and the AP new network is its Pravda. Even pygmies in remote villages in Africa knew in 2020 that Biden was senile. The world simply reasoned when Biden was declared the victor in November 2020 that: "This turd is the best America could come up with." Biden won't step down and Americans will rei stall him. At the end of the day, commies gonna commie.
Good gracious me? Why would Mike Johnson and other uniparty creatures want Biden to continue as President? Because doing so increases their chances in November while also bringing division to the current gaggle of geese running his administration. Meanwhile our country is in danger of these desperadoes launching us into an unwindable World War III just to save their worthless tushes!