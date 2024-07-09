Biden’s inside cabal know many of them have broken law and face real jail and thus he MUST win to save them…Biden is basically daring democrats to move him…

'Has Trouble Putting Two Sentences Together': Rep Don Beyer, Who Compared Biden to Jesus, Sings a Different Tune

Virginia Democrat reportedly called on Biden to 'step aside now'

These bitches, the real people running America, have hidden Biden’s neurological decline for 4 years while you, we knew it…Biden is UNFIT for office, 100% unfit and must step down now….where is Speaker Mike Johnson? why can’t he invoke the 25th now? let us see which democrats votes it down.

‘A neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist has made nearly a dozen visits to the White House Medical Unit, visitor logs show, raising new questions about President Biden’s fitness for office as he battles efforts to push him off the 2024 ballot.

Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Bethesda neurologist and movement disorder specialist affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the office of the White House Medical Unit 10 times dating back to November 2022, the visitor logs show.

The logs, last updated on July 1, show Dr. Cannard visited the White House most recently on March 28.’

Dr. Cannard met mostly with Megan Nasworthy, a medical liaison between the White House and Walter Reed. This past Jan. 17, he met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician who treats Dr. Biden.

Dr. Cannard’s first White House visit, on Nov. 15, 2022, involved a meeting with Dr. Joshua Simmons, an emergency medicine specialist associated with Walter Reed and the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.’

