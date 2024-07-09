Biden has Parkinsons, he is demented, senile, stages of Alzheimer's, non compos mentis (not of sound mind), unfit to be POTUS, yet White House is still fucking us around, playing games; not Dr. Howard
Dr. Rob Howard...said that President Biden displayed many symptoms indicative of Parkinson’s disease; features to him that are consistent with Parkinson’s disease; fluctuation in attentional function
‘Dr. Rob Howard, a professor of old age psychiatry at University College London, said that President Biden displayed many symptoms indicative of Parkinson’s disease.
The president’s “fluctuation in attentional function, his facial appearance, and his gait,” were all signs that something is amiss, said Howard, who has never examined Biden and added he was not offering a formal diagnosis.
“I am not saying its Parkinson’s disease, I am just pointing out that there are features to him that are consistent with Parkinson’s disease.’
‘Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who is a physician, said “many” in the medical community have “suspected for several years that the president might be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.”
“Sadly, over 500,000 Americans are afflicted by this progressive neurological condition. If the president of the United States is among them, the American people deserve to know before voting in November,” he told The Post.’
‘Jackson — who has never treated Biden — claimed the president’s doctor, along with the First Family, is trying to “cover-up” the diminishing cognitive health of the president, who on July 4 made several odd gaffes and misstatements at holiday festivities at the White House.’
“I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family,” Jackson said.
Jackson has for years warned that Biden’s mental health has been declining.
After the disastrous June 27 debate, Jackson said it was evidence Biden was suffering from a “cognitive disease” — and urged him to resign.’
President Biden's physician met with Parkinson's disease specialist in White House (nypost.com)
Everyone knew this was the case with Biden. Why put in a doddering old man in a position that important? Why not give younger, more capable people a chance at a leadership role? There are some very talented, smart hardworking and more trustworthy people who could fill this role. Trump is a natural, though I would argue, even he's too old for the job. When my grandfather (had been a school district administrator) was 73, he told me "Reagan is too old for this job" and Reagan was almost 70 -- but Reagan did a good job and compared to Biden, he ran circles around him.
Well, we all know the reason Biden was (s)elected. This is the take down of the USA and a Humiliation Ritual they have put everyone in.
