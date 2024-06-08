Biden is senile, demented, old & the illegal border disaster where he let in millions of murderers, rapists, jihadists, islamist killers, insane asylum people, if you vote for Biden Kamala (your
choice no doubt) you would be a deranged lunatic...you cannot now or ever defend that vote...better you do not vote. dont even vote for Trump if you dont like him, but dont vote democrat
Black Americans (and white and all), listen to be carefully…you have been fucked by Biden INC…they have now gone to fair skin Latino illegals over you…for that vote…to come…and giving them tax-payer money and house and stamps and car and phone and all you could not get (I am against any dependency society)…
do not be fooled by the Biden (now soiling himself it appears in public for he is declining in front of our faces and you want to give him 4 more years??) seeming to close the border, its a lie, a fraud…it only closes when more than 2,500 come in daily illegally…do you get that? it is not closed nor will it be…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
we want Trump to close border and mass deport every single one, every one, every illegal and ‘closed’ means zero, not one illegal in and for a long time…
I am talking to black Americans specifically…Obama fucked you, Obama never ever cared for one black person…he does not consider himself black…he only cared for Iran and shia islam…that was his magnus opus in DC….he did nothing for you for 8 years, yes your half black POTUS, he and the congressional black caucus, crooks, frauds, thieves…in fact most in congress are thieves….they did nothing but pose and enrich…Obama and CBC…ask Obama to account for the DC mansion, where he got the money??? blacks, no one did more for you and tried than Donald Trump in one year (for first 2 were destroyed by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell) and the last was COVID disaster, so in year three basically Trump did most and blacks benefitted and would have big time had he been re-elected if not for COVID…and tampered votes (it seems)…
blacks must now leave the democrat plantation, the democrat slave plantation for good…think hard this time and vote for who will benefit you…who can help you…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I know, was there, Trump told them repeatedly para "do not bring or do anything that is not safe and effective and it must be safe first"...and he was told over and over para 'yes Mr. President it is safe and effective'...you see, he kept drilling them and they kept lying...they were deceiving him always.
It's evident that our corrupt political elite aims to alter Western demographics. There is a need for political renewal and mechanisms to prevent the entrenchment of power, ensuring that leaders remain accountable to the public. Viktor Orban said this just a few days ago: 'If Donald Trump wins, (Pierre Poilievre is elected in Canada, of course), and successful European elections are held, we can build a pan-Western transatlantic peace coalition.'
- Luc