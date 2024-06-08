Black Americans (and white and all), listen to be carefully…you have been fucked by Biden INC…they have now gone to fair skin Latino illegals over you…for that vote…to come…and giving them tax-payer money and house and stamps and car and phone and all you could not get (I am against any dependency society)…

do not be fooled by the Biden (now soiling himself it appears in public for he is declining in front of our faces and you want to give him 4 more years??) seeming to close the border, its a lie, a fraud…it only closes when more than 2,500 come in daily illegally…do you get that? it is not closed nor will it be…

we want Trump to close border and mass deport every single one, every one, every illegal and ‘closed’ means zero, not one illegal in and for a long time…

I am talking to black Americans specifically…Obama fucked you, Obama never ever cared for one black person…he does not consider himself black…he only cared for Iran and shia islam…that was his magnus opus in DC….he did nothing for you for 8 years, yes your half black POTUS, he and the congressional black caucus, crooks, frauds, thieves…in fact most in congress are thieves….they did nothing but pose and enrich…Obama and CBC…ask Obama to account for the DC mansion, where he got the money??? blacks, no one did more for you and tried than Donald Trump in one year (for first 2 were destroyed by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell) and the last was COVID disaster, so in year three basically Trump did most and blacks benefitted and would have big time had he been re-elected if not for COVID…and tampered votes (it seems)…

blacks must now leave the democrat plantation, the democrat slave plantation for good…think hard this time and vote for who will benefit you…who can help you…