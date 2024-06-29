Biden, Obama, Garland, Biden's Justice department, crooked judges, lawyers, deepstate are sending Steve Bannon to jail Monday July 1st, Monday coming; why? Because they cannot beat Trump & so must
silence all of Trump's supporters...we must rally around Steve and pray for him...I know him, he is among the smartest best people I know, true patriot...we will get pay back, we will punish all the
wrongs, there will be lots of retribution and vengeance in time, legal I should add but all they do will be returned in kind…each and everything. But how could Garland brush off a supoena and not get jailed?
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
Selfishly I hope Steve hosts War room tomorrow even though he has so much more important things to do. He always says There is no crying in the War room. 😢 The Saturday shows are always my favorite ❤️
I hope Jill is a real thorn for Obama. The whole bunch are disgusting.
FUCKERS!!!!!!!!! I HATE our fake Judicial system. It is so corrupt!