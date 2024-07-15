Information is emerging that the Secret Service (SS) anti-snipers were not given clearance to fire until after shots were fired?? we were hearing this & as time passes, this seems to be the situation; this is catastrophic if this proves true; my regard for police and SS is fixed, I love them…support the sacrifices but if this is true, this is unacceptable…you have a shooter in your sight and you failed to take the shot? how could the building not be sterilized? so many questions. Who orchestrated a fractured SS coverage of POTUS Trump?

Bobby Kennedy Jr. deserves SS protection too, how come it remains denied?

remember Biden's words: para "It's time to place Trump in the bulls-eye cross-hairs"...I say again, the left, democrats, deepstate MUST kill Trump to prevent him from winning the election…imprison, bankrupt, kill him…kill his family, his kids…they are driven by hate and lunacy….the left….they are in fear he will win and IMO, the left, Biden INC in some way are behind this assassination attempt…remember Biden just stated para “Trump is a threat to the nation”…

Did Joe Biden and democrats cause Trump to be near killed?

