Biden said July 8th 2024, just one week ago: para "It is time to put Trump in the bull's eye, cross hairs"; Joe Biden you got one of your followers to do just that; we want legal justice, real legal
justice for this breach...America has now peered into the abyss, the issue is, how far will she fall now? Is Secret Service now constrained to NOT fire until shooter fires? Is this what happened?
Information is emerging that the Secret Service (SS) anti-snipers were not given clearance to fire until after shots were fired?? we were hearing this & as time passes, this seems to be the situation; this is catastrophic if this proves true; my regard for police and SS is fixed, I love them…support the sacrifices but if this is true, this is unacceptable…you have a shooter in your sight and you failed to take the shot? how could the building not be sterilized? so many questions. Who orchestrated a fractured SS coverage of POTUS Trump?
Bobby Kennedy Jr. deserves SS protection too, how come it remains denied?
remember Biden's words: para "It's time to place Trump in the bulls-eye cross-hairs"...I say again, the left, democrats, deepstate MUST kill Trump to prevent him from winning the election…imprison, bankrupt, kill him…kill his family, his kids…they are driven by hate and lunacy….the left….they are in fear he will win and IMO, the left, Biden INC in some way are behind this assassination attempt…remember Biden just stated para “Trump is a threat to the nation”…
Did Joe Biden and democrats cause Trump to be near killed?
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
Why did Biden remove half of Trump’s protection detail to put them on Jill for her dinner engagement? Do we not have enough for both?
Agreed its too damn obvious....I believe Obama Hillary and the whole damn filthy swamp conspired along with CIA, etc!