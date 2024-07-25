what she knew and when she knew it as to his health, she knew he was incapacitated…yet she Harris wanted him to stay in there to elections…I cannot say anything favorable about Biden’s political life and I have searched and cannot find anything…he was wrong and outright lied in lots of what he just stated in his oval address today July 24th 2024, and what does he offer us, well, he offers us a lady whose only strength is para ‘are you questioning me, I am a woman, and you are racist and you are misogynist’…

He is stepping aside because he is gone mentally and health-wise, it’s not his doctor saying it, we saw it, he has no choice, but we have been left with the fire…a Biden, Obama, Clinton all wrapped up in one on steroids yet technically empty, clueless, with just talks of school buses and ‘time’. Giggles and Cackles to address serious questions. A person who was not elected to anything and got ZERO (0) delegates and polled zero in her primary and dropped out first! Someone who lost everything…this is the democrat party…

Her key role is and was to inform the cabinet, the nation etc. when and if the POTUS is unable to discharge the office. She lied for 4 years. Lied each day with the press. Under the 25th amendment, she was tasked with that as VPOTUS.

Harris did nothing on the border and in fact flooded the nation with illegals who have now harmed, raped, killed Americans. She lied about Biden over and over as to his fitness for office and cognitive decline and for these 2 acts, must be fired and is disqualified. It is and was her role as Vice President to abreast the congress, cabinet, nation about the health of the POTUS if it was in question and she lied about it. She hid it. That IMO is near a crime, and I THINK it is. She was conspiring with others to get a demented senile Biden to the polls so that she could benefit. The 25th amendment demands that and it was her key role and she did not do it. In doing so, other unelected person (S), a dark shadow unelected government, a set of people unelected, ‘ran’ America and made decisions they had no legal basis to make. She did that and must be held accountable, first by never being allowed to be POTUS and also by being held in some manner legally accountable for this breach. She undercut and subverted IMO, the Republic. This IMO is illegal. I am sure it is. This must be tested legally. Every single minute Biden remains POTUS now, to get her to the finish line, is a contravention of her 25th amendment duties as VPOTUS and she must step down now. Yes, her role is to break senate tie breaker votes and she has done lots of that too in this last regime. That task she relished so as to help enact the democrat’s leftist America-hating agenda. Oh, and hosting parties at the VPOTUS residence for trannies.

She must be tested and asked and even under oath when she know Biden was non compos mentis and what did she know. She was with him. She knew and we cannot allow her to get away with this. If the putrid swamp legacy fecal inept sloppy corrupted DC and otherwise media people will not ask it and demand answers, we as alternative media MUST.

We must demand that she answers this question…what did she know and when did she know it? She must step down VPOTUS now as she is disqualified. With the breach of our border, she must never hold higher office for she has FAILED in her duties as VPOTUS and harmed the nation re border breach with illegals.

25th amendment to US Constitution (ratified 1967) as to Presidential succession (POTUS succession) if disabled or dies (transfer of power) IMO needs revisiting URGENTLY; NOT clear as to succession (substack.com)

