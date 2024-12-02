BIG Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, Bourla, Bancel, Malone et al.), BIG Agri, BIG Food moving to destroy Robert Kennedy Jr. as the HHS nominee by POTUS Trump 2.0? Is he marked for death? Can they KILL him?
He is in their cross hairs no doubt and McCullough is also asking this question...can they move to take him out, literally and/or figuratively? Is the women card about to be played BIG time?
Psychopathic globalists…
Is RFK Jr. that much of a threat?
Yes, 100%, RFK Jr. represents a major threat to BIG Pharma and their mRNA deadly shot they now want to bring as ‘new and improved’, yes, its new and improved with minor adjustments now to push on you with a fake fraud PCR created fake avian bird flu…and they are doing deadly recombination and reassortment and GoF type activities in labs…to take you down…
So, is the woman card being teed up?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kennedy Jr. has not denied his sexual lust and demons in the past yet can it derail him? IMO physical sexual assault and abuse is a ZERO game, non-starter, and none of this plagues Kennedy Jr. It plagues Hegseth which is a different issue. Kennedy Jr.’s IMO sits with his wife, his God, himself, his family etc. Maybe too it will play in your view of him yet IMO he is a good man, good heart, leftist based on his politics (I don’t support), yet I like him. He represents good, loves USA, not a radical socialist leftist freak democrat, he represents possibility, potential, and can help bring change. I support him! A smart man who wants to learn and does learn!
I hope POTUS Trump and RFK Jr. understand what is coming and how BIG Pharma and Food and Agri etc. will lean hard on confirming senators who will not support RFK Jr.
IMO RFK Jr. represents our best shot at HHS to help clean that putrid agency out and thus CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc.
Thus, he is marked for destruction and death DC styling.
‘Allegations of sexual misconduct helped sink Matt Gaetz’s bid for attorney general. Now they threaten to complicate the confirmation of other nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be America’s top health official.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Release the congressional sex scandal payoff records!
your articles are so prolific, I can't recall if you've mentioned this or not.
but without fixing the USDA, our food supply remains fucked by Monsanto and their ilk. and Trump's USDA pick does NOT have a pro-health history.
still, if RFK survives, and gets some actual regulation on the malfeasance of the medical industry, that alone will be more of a positive accomplishment than any presidency has achieved in my half century lifespan