Psychopathic globalists…

Is RFK Jr. that much of a threat?

Yes, 100%, RFK Jr. represents a major threat to BIG Pharma and their mRNA deadly shot they now want to bring as ‘new and improved’, yes, its new and improved with minor adjustments now to push on you with a fake fraud PCR created fake avian bird flu…and they are doing deadly recombination and reassortment and GoF type activities in labs…to take you down…

So, is the woman card being teed up?

Kennedy Jr. has not denied his sexual lust and demons in the past yet can it derail him? IMO physical sexual assault and abuse is a ZERO game, non-starter, and none of this plagues Kennedy Jr. It plagues Hegseth which is a different issue. Kennedy Jr.’s IMO sits with his wife, his God, himself, his family etc. Maybe too it will play in your view of him yet IMO he is a good man, good heart, leftist based on his politics (I don’t support), yet I like him. He represents good, loves USA, not a radical socialist leftist freak democrat, he represents possibility, potential, and can help bring change. I support him! A smart man who wants to learn and does learn!

I hope POTUS Trump and RFK Jr. understand what is coming and how BIG Pharma and Food and Agri etc. will lean hard on confirming senators who will not support RFK Jr.

IMO RFK Jr. represents our best shot at HHS to help clean that putrid agency out and thus CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID etc.

Thus, he is marked for destruction and death DC styling.

‘Allegations of sexual misconduct helped sink Matt Gaetz’s bid for attorney general. Now they threaten to complicate the confirmation of other nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be America’s top health official.’