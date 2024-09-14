Disrespectful at all levels!

Laura Loomer as an investigative journalist and private citizen and deserves her privacy and respect especially as a woman and this is unacceptable by Maher, typical patriarchal sexist misogynist! It is pure character assassination of Loomer and without saying anything deeper or further, I know all players involved and it is a pure lie and fabrication and effort to smear and slander Laura Loomer. I know her well enough, and 100% that this is a lie and there is no such relationship and while I cannot state more here out of respect and privacy, and as Laura stated, it is a complete and blatant lie. I too can attest to this. Fully. Laura Loomer is in NO relationship with POTUS Trump, she is a strong supporter and a friend, and this is the fact, and this is pure slander and horrible what Mahar has done, especially to FLOTUS Melania and Laura and POTUS Trump.

I can say 100% that what Mahar said is a complete smear slander lie! I know enough to tell you that it is NOT true. Nothing about it is true and Mahar has gone too far here!

Trump may have legal standing beside Loomer, to sue Mahar for defamation He is in complete meltdown with psychopathy.

Laura loves Trump, support him fully, and loves America, its flag, all about saving America especially from invasion. The idea that because someone gets a ride on Trump’s plane, that he invites her to his rally etc. can be extrapolated to her sleeping with POTUS Trump etc. is outrageous. Highly inflammatory and defamatory and smearing. She must sue Mahar and settle for nothing less than a full apology in the same manner he made accusations. This is no joke, no game.

Let me state this clearly, based on the discussions I have had tonight, that this is 100% flat wrong, a lie, an effort to destroy Laura and her name, her character.

“Who is Donald Trump f—ing? It’s somebody. And it’s not Melania… and it’s not nobody,” Maher said on Friday night’s “Real Time” on HBO. “He’s a dog and always has been. And I doubt that went away after he became the most powerful man in the world.”

