Trump is the best option, I stand with him and a strong supporter…I worked for him, his administration in his first term, and know he is the best option, and we MUST vote him back! He needs to come back for a second shot with malice, vengeance, accountability, seeking punishment of all who did wrong!

Millions of illegals were let into USA to harm and rape and kill Americans and they have. By Biden, Harris, Obama, Mayorkas…We got to get Trump back in office to seal the border and deport mass. Deport all!

The Haitians are bringing in TB, tuberculosis, the illegals are bringing in serious diseases, I am an infectious diseases epidemiologist, Trump must seal the border…how can you bring in 50,000 Haitians to one place and drop them into one place and overwhelm them with TB…??? do you know how many diseases the Haitians bring in? TB in endemic in Haiti…a foci there!

I don’t care if you get angry with me, but these are the facts and I can say it, I ain’t cupping balls and I want no job…I want America fixed for the future…I want it safe.

Savage: ‘if you are a young male in USA, why would you go into the military and take orders from a fat lesbian telling you that you are no good? why? that is why they are losing recruits and cannot get the recruit numbers up”.

I agree with Savage…

I continue to argue that Trump’s campaign managers are subverting him! Have subverted him!

Stand with Trump, he made mistakes with COVID, with OWS, he fell for the lies from Fauci, Birx, Azar, Bourla, Moncef, all of them, lied and subverted him…he trusted them and implemented what they told him…so I plead, please put down the tools, leave the assembly line, leave the coal mine, leave the steel plant, leave the blue collar job on November 5th and go to the polls and vote, no matter how late…America needs you now! The nation is in crisis, the borders are destroyed, our culture is destroyed, our language is destroyed. We need Trump now!

Eddy, Edith, again, as Doc Savage would say, we need you now, Eddy, the trucker, head to the polls…one more time, as we did in 1940s to put down tools to save the world and USA…we ask you to put down the tools one more time…Trump needs you, the nation needs you, the world needs you…

This is not about a man though, Trump, it is not about Trump, it is about a nation…a nation we must save…Savage says Trump’s war against the enemies within…read that.

Stop the focus on you POTUS Trump, stop insulting, get disciplined, get back there…focus on borders, language, culture, only! Focus!

