Sahin, Bancel, Kariko et al. and the death they brought…this deadly mRNA technology….it must be stopped….Malone Bourla Weissman et al.’s work in the mRNA vaccine killed people, these people are murderers and must face proper courts. Under oaths etc. The American people need accountability, and this is where Bobby Kennedy Jr. must not go silent and bail. This is where is has done best now and where he has to stake his position and show leadership. He has to now openly stand against Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. No playing games, name them, call them out and help go after them all. All the wrong does. Silence will raise serious questions.

Bobby Jr. must have thought long and hard first and considered all possible options. He is no fool. He did it too at great loss to his social world etc. and will take attacks from his family, friends, democrats. But he gained many Republican friends. Ms. Shanahan also took lots of heat and will take more and I applaud her. She is sacrificing lots. In her world. But in a strange way, if Bobby Jr. ever thought of Presidency, he may have opened the door to 2028. Should he be the best choice for a position in Trump’s administration, it will greatly legitimize him. It will show he can reach across the aisle. He can work with his enemy even. He will now get press and media that he could not get before. He is smart. He already helped daddy T, look, the media focus is no longer on ‘not one delegate and I can get nominated still and hey I can get our women and girls raped and killed by my polices at the border’ Kamala Harris…is it? See how much help 45 got there? Bobby Jr. is smart too and gamed this out for did you hear the MAGA crowd when he took the stage? They went nuts and these people may become Bobby Jr. voters in 2028. Trump is thinking about now, Bobby Jr. is thinking 2028, and Ms. Shanahan, he will be 74, strong, capable. Hell, we electing POTUSs now at 100 years old.

Thanks Bobby Jr. and Ms. Nicole Shanahan has shown the testicular fortitude as a woman missing by most and I thank her. I have the world of respect for this lady now. You hid her Bobby Jr., this woman is your tip of spear. Shanahan is basically calling Malone and Bourla and Bancel et al. the murderers they are. The evil killers they are. And she is seething, she wants justice and I love it! The profiteers they are. She must be praised, she is bold. Many died and she is standing now for them with her call out.

Thank you, Ms. Shanahan! To you and your family! God speed!

Over to you Bobby Jr., you voice is important against OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla vaccine. Time to show America why you are Bobby Kennedy Jr. We disagree on several issues but one thing I have argued, you are one of the few people in politics or around who tell the truth as you see and understand it. You do not say what others want you to say. You are not a sellout money whore. At the expense of the people.

Let that continue to define you.

MAGA!

