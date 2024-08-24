Bobby Kennedy Jr. used the term 'UNITY Party' with Trump campaign, I love it! BOOM! That term UNITY & I do not agree with Kennedy Jr. on lots but he loves USA, flag, a better human being than most so
I stand behind this! Democrats & Kamala Harris & Biden have been devastating to him & his VP nominee Nicole Shanahan so he is disgusted with Harris et al. & now ready to MARRY Trump, I love it!
Kennedy Jr. will help us get Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin and Weissman et al. into proper courts under oath to finally get some serious answers…all these bitches who brought death with their untested unsafe COVID mRNA vaccine…he will help center the fraud of COVID and the deadly lockdowns that saved not ONE life, not ONE! Not ONE life saved by school closures.
Kennedy Jr.’s acumen is on the vaccines, anti-vaccine, and it is here I want him to do heavy lifting. Hat tip to Bobby Jr. is in order:
This is big stones move! By Kennedy Jr. to move and for Trump to accept. I have respect for Kennedy Jr. Thank you Bobby Jr. for helping us defeat this democrat animal…Harris is out of her mind based on what she said at her acceptance speech! She speaks as if it was not SHE who was in power as VPOTUS across the last 4 years that destroyed USA and caused rapes and murders of our women. Obama taught her well…I have to say she has developed a capacity to lie and with consummate ease!
Every dead American girl’s blood due to the breached border is on the hands of Harris and Biden ad Obama.
Now the next steps after Bobby drops out and wishes to join the Trump campaign:
1. Renounce the shots and stop any government support or mandates for them.
2. “VP Candidate Shanahan Says Kennedy Campaign Will Not Support Trump for '24 Until Trump Begs Forgiveness for Operation Warp Speed - The Last Refuge
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/08/23/vp-candidate-shanahan-says-kennedy-campaign-will-not-support-trump-for-24-until-trump-begs-forgiveness-for-operation-warp-speed/
3. Promises to never allow this to happen again.
Repent, beg forgiveness, and go forth and sin no more. Good advice thousands of years ago, and today
I'm not sure Bobby will be wanting to get Malone into any court:
Lies My Government Told Me with Dr Robert Malone
RFK JR PODCAST
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lies-my-government-told-me-with-dr-robert-malone/id1552000243?i=1000590544240