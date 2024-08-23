trust Trump because of OWS…

This statement by Nicole Shanahan just made her someone I deeply admire, this grew her huge stones, and so much respect! Kennedy Jr. was wrong to not advance this lady fully.

look, this was just put out there and this is real guts by this lady, Shanahan…

BOOM, this lady gets all my respect now!! more stones than most out there…

thank you Nicole. You will save lives.

let us be clear that Trump was misled by Fauci and Birx et al. his Task Force.

she needs him Trump to say OWS was my fault, and was a failure…all of it! she said this…it’s out there.

I have said it often and here, 45 must stand up soon against the lockdowns and the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine and never say it was helpful. It killed. OWS and all of lockdowns etc. killed.

I love and support him, 45, but he must never say that again! The public is angry that he would state that. Not true.

I have been saying this that POTUS Trump I support 100% and behind him, but OWS was a failure, each time he says the lockdowns worked is a lie, whoever tells him this lies to him….each time he says the Malone mRNA vaccine worked is not true….it killed….there is no evidence anywhere and when Malone put out tweets, the crooked inventors with Wessman and Kariko of mRNA technology and their side kicks Bourla and Bancel of Moderna and Pfizer that the vaccine reduced harms etc., Malone took the media and stated it and he blocking lied, he lied to Del, to EPOCH Jan, to CHD, to everybody…a low life grifter….Malone and the vaccine shills like Hotez and Wen are low down blocking liars…he Malone and his crew raped innocent people of their money…their donor money…spewing lies….convinced people ‘hey I made the death technology that killed your family but why dont you give me some hard earned money, I raise horses’…when he and his Global COVID Summit group now fronting as International Crisis Summit, same horse, different saddle, same crooks, same grifters, wanted me as part of them, I told Malone go block yourself, you should be in jail…you and Bourla and Bancel…thats right, I told him go fuck himself. Brought death yet begging people for money? All of these people connected to the fraud COVID PCR manufactured non-pandemic and the medical treatment that killed, and the deadly Malone Bourla vaccine must face real courts under oath to get answers.

Malone lied here and he knew it:

He lied here too for he knew there is no data even today that it saved lives:

I can tell you so much of the fraud of ICS and the Malone’s of this world. Thank God I left them early. As did McCullough and Risch etc. That cabal.

Kennedy Jr. is right to distance himself from Malone now, from all of them.

I wanted to use the world ‘fuck’ but decided to be nice today Friday.

Huge props Nicole Shanahan.

This dude below the devil said he will never admit to hell, he is too deviant for hell.

